‘Ziyech Will Shine‘ - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Middlesbrough

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Saturday evening.

Thomas Tuchel has made five changes from his team that beat LOSC Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday night in northern France.

Chelsea XI to face Middlesbrough: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Sarr, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Ziyech, Lukaku, Pulisic

Bench: Bettinelli, Alonso, Kenedy, Chalobah, Kante, Barkley, Havertz, Vale, Werner

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Romelu Lukaku both come into the starting side for the Blues after starting on the bench in the win over Lille in midweek.

Edouard Mendy begins in goal, with Kepa Arrizabalaga out of the squad entirely. Hakim Ziyech starts on his birthday.

Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount both starts, as does Mateo Kovacic. Kai Havertz starts on the bench.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube