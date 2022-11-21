2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch: Senegal Vs Netherlands

The first match of the group yesterday went the way of Ecuador as they defeated hosts Qatar 2-0, the latter becoming the first World Cup hosts in history to lose the opening game of the tournament.

The Ecuador players celebrate their victory over hosts Qatar IMAGO / ANP

Today's match is a battle of two teams who many see as the favourites to progress from Group A, Senegal take on the Netherlands.

The big news surrounding the game is that Senegal will be without Sadio Mane, who was ruled out of the tournament last week with a knee injury.

Mane picked up the injury with Bayern a week before the World Cup began IMAGO / Sven Simon

With Ecuador getting off to a strong start yesterday, both of these teams will want to get three points on the board to kick start their journey in Qatar.

Where To Watch

In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast on ITV 1, the programme beginning at 15:00 BST, kick-off at 16:00 BST.

To watch it online, you can view the match on the ITV Hub.

If you miss the match, highlights are available on BBC One from 22:40.

In the USA, the match is available on Fox Sports and Telemundo (Spanish commentary) from 11:00 ET.

To watch it online, viewers can access the match via FuboTV, the Fox Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, or Peacock.

