2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch: Wales Vs USA

This is Wales' first World Cup since 1958 and will be looking to make their mark on the world stage from the off against a team who have the second youngest squad at the World Cup, with Gregg Berhalter's side having an average age of 25.2.

Chelsea fans will be keeping a close eye on this match with Christian Pulisic in action for the US as they take part in their first World Cup since 2014, where they got as far as the Round of 16.

Christian Pulisic will be taking part in his first World Cup IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

With England likely to be favourites over both Wales and the USA when they face them, both teams will be aware of how crucial a win would be for them this evening.

Where To Watch

In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast on ITV 1, the programme beginning at 18:00 BST, kick-off at 19:00 BST.

To watch it online, you can view it via the ITV Hub. Highlights will be available on BBC One at 22:40.

In the USA, the game will be available on Fox Sports and Telemundo (Spanish) at 14:00 ET.

Berhalter's captain for the tournament will be Tyler Adams IMAGO / Xinhua

For online viewing, the game will be shown via FuboTV, the Fox Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and Peacock.

