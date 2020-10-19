After an international break that seemed to last forever, Chelsea were back in Premier League action on Saturday against Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard was keen to build on the form and momentum exhibited in the 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace two weeks ago; a game where Premier League debutant Edouard Mendy kept a clean sheet in goal and Ben Chilwell looked superb at left back, scoring a fine goal and assisting another.

A win would have hypothetically seen Chelsea overtake Liverpool on goal difference in second place. However, as is usually the case with Chelsea, things didn’t go exactly to plan.

It was a similar story to the one that played out at The Hawthorns. Chelsea were in control early on; going 2-0 ahead with a beautiful brace by Timo Werner. The German broke his Premier League duck in the 15th minute with a fine solo effort, and followed it up 13 minutes later with an arguably finer finish.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

A special mention to Jorginho for the assist, a first time lob similar to the one which found Tammy Abraham v Watford last season.

However, from this position, Chelsea again rued the game as 'two points lost', and a disappointing afternoon overall. Clinical scorer Danny Ings brought one back for the Saints just before half-time - symbolic of Chelsea’s inability to see out individual errors under Lampard. Southampton’s equaliser on the 57th seemed inevitable; Che Adams capitalising on a calamitous error by first Kurt Zouma, and then familiar scapegoat Kepa.

Kai Havertz immediately put Chelsea back ahead with his first Premier League goal. However, a second Southampton equaliser loomed - Jannick Vestegaard getting the important touch on a skewed Theo Walcott shot in the 92nd minute. Frustratingly for the Blues, as was the case at West Brom, they had conceded 3 goals and left with 1 point.

Frank Lampard again stressed the need to cut out avoidable individual errors which lead to goal scoring chances. “We are making individual mistakes in games and it gives other teams chances at all times. It is something we need to get better at."

With Chelsea sixth, at eight points after five games, The Blues will look ahead to Tuesday’s clash with Sevilla as a chance to gain some much needed consistency.

What are 3 lessons Chelsea can take from the game moving forward?

1. Kepa remains low on confidence, Mendy’s return will be welcomed

Edouard Mendy, Chelsea’s most recent acquisition - a £22 million signing from Rennes, started life in London fairly well. His debut versus Tottenham in the Carabao Cup, albeit in an eventual defeat, showed signs of promise - including a fine save from a Sergio Reguillon shot. Mendy followed this performance up with a clean sheet at home against Crystal Palace, the first Premier League clean sheet for Chelsea since the July game against Wolves.

However, Mendy sadly picked up a thigh strain on international duty for Senegal, Lampard confirming he 'will probably be fit in the next week or two weeks'. This absence allowed the chance at redemption for Kepa, seriously struggling for confidence throughout last season, and continuing into the new campaign.

(Photo by Matthew Childs - Pool/Getty Images)

A clean sheet for Spain against Portugal in the international break appeared to offer optimism for the Spaniard into translating this form into club level. However, Kepa again struggled in between the sticks, and diminished his chances of keeping the position once Mendy does return.

For Southampton’s second goal, Kepa was placed in an awful situation by a half-cooked Kurt Zouma back pass. Instead of rushing out to claim the ball, or sending it into the stands, Kepa backed out of a 50/50 challenge with Che Adams - the ball squirmed through, and Kepa went flying into the post in an attempt to smother the ball, eventually resulting in an easy finish for Adams. Lampard and Chelsea will continue to back Kepa, not least due his world-record transfer fee and five-year contract, but will also hope Mendy’s return to fitness is sooner rather than later. Sevilla on Tuesday will prove a real test for Kepa.

2. Timo Werner is the real deal

It’s taken five games for Timo Werner to score his first Premier League goal, after netting his first for the club in the Carabao Cup v Tottenham. Werner occupied a central position, playing as the sole striker, supported by Christian Pulisic [his first start of the season] and Mason Mount. Werner played in this central striking role 38 times for RB Leipzig last season, scoring 34 goals in all competitions, and finishing runner-up to Robert Lewandowksi for the Bundesliga Golden Boot.

Werner scored his raw quality; combining his tricky runs, pace, directness, and agility to cause serious issues for Southampton’s defense. His first goal included an incredible dummy through his legs to take it past Vestergaard; although he still had much more to do, and composed himself well to finish and put Chelsea 1-0 ahead.

Werner’s second goal was also a fine finish; exhibiting his technical ability to control a lofted Jorginho pass, and his composure to knock the ball over McCarthy to score. Frank Lampard appears to have a 'good headache' issue up front, with Werner, Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud all competing for the striker role, with game time important to all players with an eye on the Euros next summer. If Timo Werner can continue the form he showed on Saturday, Chelsea may have their first Golden Boot striker since Didier Drogba in 2009/10, who scored 29.

3. Hakim Ziyech’s return is a positive for the Blues

Of the six senior signings Chelsea added to their squad this summer [Malang Sarr has joined FC Porto on loan], prior to Saturday, only Hakim Ziyech was yet to play any minutes in all competitions so far this season. The 27-year-old Moroccan joined from Ajax in a deal that could rise to €44 million, a deal that was confirmed in February.

Ziyech replaced Mason Mount in the 72nd minute, and showed glimpses of the flair and talent that led to Chelsea acquiring him before last season had ended. Ziyech completed 85 per cent of his 21 attempted passes; his most flashy moment being a smart nutmeg on Jan Bednarek, although he was unable to wriggle past the tall defender. Ziyech played off the right wing of a 4-3-3/4-2-3-1 setup, a position he played 20 times last season for Ajax. However, Ziyech is a versatile attacker, also playing 13 times centrally last season, and once on the left.

With many fans voicing frustration at the recurrence of Mason Mount in the starting XI in a wide position, despite the availability of winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech will look to make the right wing position his own once he fully returns to fitness. Ziyech may not start on Tuesday v Sevilla, but will look to get at least 30-40 more minutes under his belt, with a view to starting v Man Utd next Saturday.

Once Ziyech can create the on-pitch chemistry and synergies in attack with Pulisic, Havertz and Werner, it will be a scary proposition for the opponent's defences, adding the extra injection of quality in attack needed to see off sides like Southampton.

----------

