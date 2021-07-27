5 Things Learned: AFC Bournemouth 1-2 Chelsea | Pre-Season

Thomas Tuchel's side picked up the win in their pre-season clash against Scott Parker's Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

In the first half, both teams rarely threatened to test the keepers. Both Tammy Abraham and Dominc Solanke came close for both sides.

The second half saw both sides make a lot of changes. Emiliano Marcondes put Bournemouth ahead in the sixty-sixth minute. However, just six minutes later, Armando Broja equalised for the Blues. Ike Ugbo netted the winner in the seventy-seventh minute for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Armando Broja has impressed so far in pre-season.

Here are five things we learned from Chelsea's victory:

1) One-To-Watch: Armando Broja:

In the pre-season clash with Bournemouth, Thomas Tuchel opted to start Tammy Abraham up top. However, it was another youngster who impressed the Blues. Albanian international Armando Broja caught the eye of many Chelsea fans. After coming off the bench, Broja was eager to get immediately involved in proceedings. His hold up play and willingness to press the Bournemouth backline was second to none. To cap it all off, Armando bagged the equaliser for the Blues in what was an impressive performance from the young forward.

2) It's now or never for Callum Hudson-Odoi:

Going into the fixture with Bournemouth, all eyes were Callum Hudson-Odoi. Chelsea fans have always been expecting a little bit more from the young winger. According to reports, Tuchel has been impressed with Hudson-Odoi's commitment and determination in training. In the showdown with Bournemouth, Callum was arguably one of the Blues' standout players. Going forward, Callum was a real threat. Hudson-Odoi was quick to beat his man and was always itching to deliver the final ball. When looking at what's next for Hudson-Odoi, it's fair to say that he could be a big part of Thomas' plans this season.

Will we see Hudson-Odoi feature regularly for the Blues?

3) A chance for the fringe players to impress

In pre-season, it's always the perfect opportunity for the out of favour players to come in and show what they're made of. Tonight's game saw the likes Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Baba Rahman and Ross Barkley feature for Tuchel's side. With Gilmour recently departing, there may be a chance for one of Loftus-Cheek and Barkley to come in and get some game time for the Blues. When Rahman came on in the second half, he was a threat down that left-hand flank and managed to bag an assist for the Blues' equaliser.

4) Conor Gallagher may need another loan spell

Many had their eyes on Conor Gallagher pre-match as Blues fans were desperate to see the young midfielder impress. Particularly in the first half, Gallagher was a bright spark in Chelsea's midfield. The youngster was eager to burst forward and help out his fellow teammates, as well as cover the backline. However, in the second half, we saw the youngster exposed at times. With that being said, that was simply down to the fact that Gallagher was the deepest midfielder and he didn't have any other midfielders to help partner him. Personally, it looks as if Gallagher needs another loan stint away from the club just to get some more minutes under his belt.

Next up for Chelsea is Arsenal on August 1.

5) Will we see a change in formation this season?

With this being Tuchel's first full season in charge, the Blues manager has had the summer to figure out what's best for his side going forward. In the game against Peterborough, it was rumoured that the Blues went from 3-4-3 to 4-2-4 in the second half. In today's game, Chelsea started with a 3-4-3 but ended with what looked like a 3-5-2. It will be interesting to see what Tuchel does with the team going forward as it's evident that he will want to have a plan A all the way down to plan z going into the season.

