5 Things Learned: Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea gained an important three points as they beat Aston Villa 3-1 at Villa Park.

In a tight first-half of few clear cut chances, it was the home team that took the lead after 28 minutes after a bizarre own goal by Reece James. The right-back got his head to a Matt Targett cross and diverted it past Edouard Mendy and into his own net.

Chelsea responded well after falling behind, dominating the ball, and after Callum Hudson-Odoi was fouled by Matty Cash, Jorginho stepped up to bring the Blues deservedly level after 34 minutes.

The Villans remained dangerous on the counter attack, but were thwarted on many occasions by the ever dependable Thiago Silva and Trevor Chalobah.

Chelsea started the second-half on top after bringing on Romelu Lukaku for Chalobah at half-time. Christian Pulisic moved from a false nine position to the right of the attack, allowing the Belgian to lead the attack.

It wasn’t long before he made an impact, on 56 minutes, the striker glanced home a Callum Hudson-Odoi cross for his first Premier League goal since September, scoring against the same opposition at Stamford Bridge in a 3-0 victory.

Mason Mount had a great chance to wrap up the three points when he rounded Martinez, but the England international could only put his shot wide with the goal gaping, and Lukaku waiting to slot home. Hudson-Odoi also had a late chance to win the game, but his side footed effort was well saved by Martinez.

The Blues finally sealed the three points in stoppage time, a powerful run by Lukaku drawing a foul in the penalty area from Ezri Konsa. Jorginho stepped up again, and scored calmly to claim a much needed win, with his 9th goal of the season.

The Blues will hope to build on this important victory on Wednesday at home to Brighton. In the meantime here’s five things we learned from Chelsea’s win at Villa:

1) Romelu Lukaku is back with a bang

Romelu Lukaku hasn’t had it all his own way since his return to the Premier League. After scoring in his first two premier league games against Arsenal and today’s opponents, the Belgian had failed to score a league goal since. Many factors have attributed to this, including injury absences as well as being sidelined with Covid-19, and has been limited to appearances off of the bench in recent times. Today after starting on the bench, Lukaku provided Chelsea with a focal point that the blues lacked in the first half, looking sharp and making good movements off the ball. His headed goal was an instinctive strikers finish, heading in Hudson-Odoi’s beautiful cross for his first league goal since September. As well as his goal, Lukaku used his physicality well, holding the ball up and winning fouls high up the pitch, as seen with the late penalty he won, drawing a foul off of Ezri Konsa. His performance today was encouraging, and may highlight the fact that he may be ready to start against Brighton on Wednesday.

2) Callum Hudson-Odoi deserves regular playing time

There has often been a question mark over the end product of Callum Hudson-Odoi but today he was key to victory at Villa Park. After going behind, the young Englishman won a penalty after drawing a foul from Marty Cash, Jorginho scoring the resulting spot-kick. The academy graduate looked lively the whole game and in the second half, his perfectly weighted right-footed cross was guided home by Lukaku, which proved to be the match-winning moment. Hudson-Odoi was previously out with Covid-19, but he made a great impact on his return to the starting lineup and has surely given Thomas Tuchel a lot to think about with so many fixtures in a short space of time.

3) Mistakes will cost the Blues dearly

In a game where three points were secured away from home, it seems strange to criticise any aspect of the performance, considering this was against a Villa side in good form after having only lost narrowly to Man City and Liverpool. However, in recent weeks Chelsea’s defensive solidity which formed such a big part of the blues Champions league win as well as their early season Premier League form has evaporated. Another goal conceded means it is now 7 conceded in the last 5 league games, and the bizarre way in which James scored the own goal summed up the defence recently. Despite being very unlucky, James should have got tighter to his man to prevent the cross rather than guide it towards his own goal. Chelsea’s defence has suffered from lapses in concentration which may be a factor come the end of the season.

4) Jorginho is perfect from penalties

Jorginho’s penalty record was called into question last season when he missed 3 out of 6, including missed against Liverpool and Arsenal in the league. This season, his confidence from the spot appears to be sky high. The Italian has scored all 9 of his goals from the penalty spot this season, and so far has not looked like missing, striking the ball with confidence and out of the reach of the goalkeeper. This was emphasised today with two successful penalties against Emiliano Martinez, a goalkeeper with a reputation for saving penalties and intimidating the people taking them. Jorginho wasn’t faced by the Argentine’s antics, and his coolness helped put the Blues level on points with Liverpool for a few days at least.

5) Chelsea are still in the title race

So many people were so quick to judge Chelsea after draws against Man United, Everton and Wolves as well as defeat against West Ham. The fact of the matter is though, in a terrible run of form, the Blues have only lost 1 of their last 19 and remain only 6 points off the top of the league. There is still 5 months left of the season, there’s no reason why Chelsea can’t rekindle their early season form and go on a good run of form, with players returning to fitness and a confidence boosting victory under their belts today, there’s no reason to say that they won’t be right in the discussion at the top of the league in May.

