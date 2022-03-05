5 Things Learned: Burnley 0-4 Chelsea | Premier League

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea came out 0-4 victors over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea took the lead in the 47th minute, Reece James turning Dwight McNeil inside out before firing a low shot beyond Nick Pope.

The Blues went further ahead in the 53rd minute, a Christian Pulisic cross finding the head of Kai Havertz, with the German heading past Pope to make it 2-0.

Two minutes later it was 3-0. James crossing to Havertz, with the German bundling the ball in to an empty net after a fine team move.

Christian Pulisic made it 4-0 in the 69th minute after a cross from Saul was misjudged by James Tarkowski, gifting the American a goal to further extend the blues lead.

Chelsea's win puts them within 7 points of second place Liverpool.

Here are 5 things Absolute Chelsea have picked up on after Chelsea's win today against Burnley:

1) James is irreplaceable

The opening goal after 47 minutes reminded Chelsea fans what they had been missing for the last few months, their right-wing back. Reece James' contribution at the start of the second half, showing creativity which the blues had lacked in a dull first half to evade Dwight Mcneil on multiple occasions before firing a low shot into the far corner. 8 minutes after that, James' low cross gave Kai Havertz his second goal of the game, essentially ending the match as a contest. The Englishman's delivery and his ability to get into dangerous attacking positions was there for all to see during today's match at turf moor, and it also outlined his importance to the team. It could be said that Chelsea would have been a lot closer to the top two if James had remined fit for the whole season.

2) Havertz is vital to Chelsea playing well

In terms of performances, this was one of Chelsea's most impressive performances for a while. Playing Kai Havertz as a false 9 was vital to this victory. The German's movement created the clarets all sorts of problems, and the space he was able to create for himself saw him bag two goals for himself. His first goal showcased his heading ability, whilst his second from a low cross from James underlined the predatory instincts the German possesses that the Blues have lacked in recent league games due to the cumbersome Romelu Lukaku consistently slowing down their attacking play with his lack of a first touch and lack of movement. The German has to start in this position on a regular basis now.

3) Thiago Silva is priceless

This may seem like I’m referring to the fact the blues signed him on a free transfer, but it’s a lot more than that. Silva’s experience and ability is something Chelsea miss when he isn’t in the team. His reading of the game is superior to any other defender at the club, as seen by his vital goal-line clearance to deny Wout Weghorst an opening goal in the first half of the game. Even at times when Burnley were threatening, the 37 year old was calm on the ball and marshalled the back line well. Silva is a unique player and Chelsea are a lot better when he starts.



4) Pulisic reminds us of how he can perform

Christian Pulisic reminded everyone watching today what he can do. The American has had another inconsistent season, but today he played a vital role in the emphatic victory. Pulisic assisted Havertz's first goal with a brilliant cross which evaded the whole Burnley backline, and scored himself when Tarkowski's mistake gave him a chance on a plate. As well as this, he was important in bringing the blues up the pitch and into dangerous positions with his pace and quick feet. Pulisic will no doubt feature in many upcoming games, but inconsistency is something he will hope to make a thing of the past, starting with today's performance.

5) Best performance for a while

It was comfortably the best Chelsea performance for a number of weeks. Despite a cagey first half, the blues comfortably won in the end with an emphatic second half performance, blowing Burnley away at the start of the second period. The mixture of quick, one touch football, as well as the return of important figures such as Reece James, was vital to this win. Finishing top 4 should not be a concern playing football like this, it has been a difficult week for the club off of the pitch, but the blues kept those problems to one side today. One can only wonder if more success is to come this season with performances such as today against a tough Burnley side, who were in good form before the last two games.

