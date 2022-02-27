5 Things Learned: Chelsea 0-0 (10-11 pens) Liverpool | Carabao Cup Final

Chelsea slumped to a 10-11 defeat on penalties against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues ushered in a new era in which Roman Abramovich has passed over “care and stewardship” of the club in disappointing fashion, coming up short at the final hurdle against the ruthless Reds who added yet another League Cup to their record collection.

It was a high-octane affair from the off from both sides, with the Blues perhaps having the most joy initially before Liverpool cranked into gear and almost took the lead if not for a monstrous double save from Edouard Mendy. Mason Mount would then fluff his lines from all of a few yards, spurning a glorious opportunity to rip up Jürgen Klopp's half-time team talk.

IMAGO / UK Sports Pics Ltd

As it happened, it was incumbent on Thomas Tuchel to deliver the inspiration at the break, with Chelsea having to soak up a surely unsustainable amount of pressure for the brunt of proceedings in spite of their golden chances.

More wastefulness was to follow, with Mount again inexplicably missing the target with a large portion of netting to aim at. Liverpool then thought they'd gone 1-0 up in the 68th minute through a Joel Matip header, but VAR adjudged Virgil Van Dijk to be offside in the build-up - with the video technology returning the favour after Kai Havertz headed home ten minutes later. A glut of chances for both teams followed, but Mendy in particular refused to be beaten.

Extra-time followed. Romelu Lukaku thought he was hero of the hour in the 97th minute with a trademark finish, but VAR yet again ruled a goal out - this time altogether more dubious - and the same can be said of Havertz in the 109th minute too.

Kepa Arrizabalaga’s penalty miss meant the Pensioners had failed to add to their current haul of two trophies - the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup - for the season. Up next for the Pensioners is a trip to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town in the FA Cup. Until then, here is five things Absolute Chelsea learned from Sunday's defeat at Wembley...

1) Chelsea's wastefulness cost them another trophy for the cabinet

This was a titantic tussle between two tectonic titans of English football, and it had all the drama to show for it. But with their bright early spell and a trifecta of glorious chances, Chelsea could have been out of sight and made a much easier afternoon of it. A few sleepless nights are surely on the cards for the forward men, but it is indicative of a wider problem that Thomas Tuchel has with his side. With an embarrassment of riches at his disposal, the goals have dried up, with no one painting a picture of consistency. Kepa Arrizabalaga was the fall guy for the failings of his teammates long before he took to the field.

2) Thomas Tuchel made the right call on the man between the sticks - before making the wrong one?

Edouard Mendy has as strong as claim as any for best goalkeeper in the world with performances like this. It's no understatement to say the Senegalese giant made three or four huge saves that not many other number ones would have a chance with. It's testament to the rejuvenation of Kepa Arrizabalaga that dropping him for today's final seemed a little harsh after being so indomitable for Chelsea during this cup run, but Tuchel was more than vindicated. What was not vindicated was the decision to bring Kepa on for the penalty shootout, with the Spaniard failing to make one save while missing his own crucial spot kick. It has paid dividends for the Blues in the past, but it was the death knell here.

IMAGO / PA Images

3) Kai Havertz seems to be making the number nine role his own, with another impressive cup final showing

It's becoming the worst kept secret on the King's Road that the Blues play far better with Kai Havertz in the team than they do without the young German. The former Leverkusen man has said he's no longer a young talent, but a talent is exactly what he is. His movement is consistently superb, finding himself between the lines, running the flanks and creating openings for his peers. He really is coming into his own as a Chelsea player, and his penchant for the big games speaks for itself.

4) Thiago Silva seems odds on favourite for Chelsea's player of the season

It seems a tired trope to bang on about the Brazilian's age at this juncture, but for a 37 year old to be racking up as many minutes in extra time periods in huge cup games as he is is astounding. Once again he proved a brick wall within the Chelsea defensive unit, using all his nous and awareness to shut a lively Liverpool frontline out and save Edouard Mendy's bacon with a clearance off the line in the second half. 'O Monstro' by name, a monster by nature.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

5) VAR controversy reigns supreme in yet another big game

This writer has to take a large exhale of exasperation while penning his thoughts. Both sides fell foul of the video technology by the end of this one. It was at pains to prove Virgil Van Dijk was interfering with play from an offside position to chalk off Joel Matip's header, before it then ruled Romelu Lukaku offside in a matter of seconds - seek that one out on Twitter and you be the judge. The technology has the power to do a lot of good for the game, but as Chelsea legend Frank Lampard put it best yesterday of the people operating it... "incompetence at best", you fill in the rest.

