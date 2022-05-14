5 Things Learned: Chelsea 0-0 (5-6 pens) Liverpool | FA Cup Final

Chelsea agonisingly missed out on domestic cup glory with a 0-0 (5-6 pens) loss to Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

Nothing could separate the two giants in 120 minutes of action, and so spot kicks were again required, as they were in February for the Carabao Cup final. It was regrettably the Blues who were on the wrong side of history again, with captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Mason Mount missing from 12 yards.

The Pensioners were on the ropes from the first whistle, with Liverpool launching assault after assault upon the Chelsea rearguard. A Christian Pulisic half chance and fluffed lines from Marcos Alonso was the most the defacto hosts could muster as respite.

There were sure to be mixed emotions for Thomas Tuchel going into the break. His side were fortunate to have weathered the early storm, but genuine chances had fell their way. Parity seemed like a fair state, on balance.

Chelsea came out for the second period rejuvenated, piling on the pressure with a raft of quickfire chances that they really should have capitalised on. Instead, the quadruple chasers came back fighting and hit the post twice through Luis Diaz and substitute Diogo Jota.

With nothing to separate the sides, the final went into extra time and eventually penalties. A vital stop from Edouard Mendy kept things alive temporarily but Mason Mount's missed penalty meant it was a bridge too far.

Spot kicks are a lottery and unfortunately the numbers did not come up for the Blues on both domestic cup occasions against Liverpool. Here are 5 things Absolute Chelsea learned in the FA Cup Final...

1) It's blues for the Blues from 12 yards again

It'll be tough to take for Thomas Tuchel and his men, who were full value to scoop at least one domestic honour this year. And yet the chips did not fall, and Klopp's men now have a significant mental advantage over the King's of the Kings Road as they go into a new era under Todd Boehly. Roman Abramovich did not sign off with another trophy, Cesar Azpilicueta did not win his 13th cup final for Chelsea, and fans will be feeling deflated with a third FA Cup final loss on the bounce - and four losses in the last five finals at Wembley, no less. It's the sort of record which now looms over the club like a spectre until those demons are exorcised. No pressure for the new ownership, then.

2) Edouard Mendy answers his critics

The Senegalese giant has come in for some criticism in the Premier League run-in - some with merit, and some without. This was a big performance in response, which included a smart stop from Luis Diaz to keep the tie alive not too long after the first whistle. While he wasn't quite as troubled as he was in his monstrous showing in the Carabao Cup showpiece in February, he was still pivotal when called upon, and should do much to silence the naysayers.

3) If this was last chance saloon for Romelu Lukaku, it seems like he is all out of lives

Chelsea's record signing came into the game in electric form, by this season's standards. But a continuation never looked on the cards. The Belgian struggled in the duels, particularly with the pretty solid Ibrahima Konate marking him out the game and keeping him quiet. Whether Thomas Tuchel would have started the former Inter Milan star up front had Kai Havertz been fit is something which we will never know, but it's hard to dispute that the German is now undisputedly the go to man for the Blues in the big games.

4) Trevoh Chalobah proved he belongs despite being dropped in cold

The young Sierra Leonean has fallen out of favour somewhat with gaffer Thomas Tuchel, after a dream start to his fully-fledged senior Chelsea career. Fans have clamoured for 'Trev' to be restored to the lineup, particularly with many of his colleagues in defence nearing an exit from Stamford Bridge. They got their wish, and this was effectively vindication. It wasn't always easy, with Luis Diaz having some joy getting in behind. But Chalobah recovered and battled well. Surely has staked his claim beyond doubt to feature heavily in his German bosses' plans going forward.

5) It looks like time up for Kepa Arrizabalaga after Tuchel opts not to call upon the 'penalty specialist'

There was plenty of pre-match chatter about the last time these two sides met, in which Kepa Arrizabalaga was introduced in the EFL Cup final for a penalty shootout - only to fail to save any and sky his own effort over the bar to condemn the Blues to defeat. It's previously been a tried and tested tactic for Thomas Tuchel to call upon, and yet he decided not to exercise this option today. Perhaps he was mindful of history repeating himself, but if the Spaniard can't be trusted in his assigned role then perhaps it is curtains for the £72m man at Cobham. As it transpired, Mendy did his part in the shootout but his peers could not.

