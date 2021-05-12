5 Things Learned: Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal | Premier League

Chelsea's preparation for the FA Cup final was dealt a big blow following a 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal.

Early on in the first half, a mix up at the back allowed Emile Smith Rowe to give Mikel Arteta's side the lead.

In the second half, despite changing the system and bringing on players early, the Blues failed to equalise.

Emile Smith Rowe's goal sep (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Here are five things we learned from Chelsea's defeat:



1) The Blues failed to convert their chances

In the showdown with Arsenal, Chelsea's performance was not up to scratch. Arteta's side took the lead early on in the first half. Since their goal, the Blues were on the front foot. With Arsenal dropping deep, it allowed Chelsea to burst through and create chances. Unfortunately, in typical Chelsea fashion, they failed to convert their chances. Both Kai Havertz and Mason Mount had chances to get the Blues back into the game but failed to net past Leno.

2) The changes may have been an issue for the Blues

Leading up to the game, Thomas Tuchel made seven changes from the team that defeated Manchester City in their last game. With the cup final to come, Tuchel may have had one eye on the Leicester game. In the current race for the top four, both West Ham and Liverpool are hot on Chelsea's heels. Defeat for the Blues has meant that those teams playing catch up still have a chance to overtake Thomas Tuchel's side. The players that came into the side failed to make an impact on the game in what was a poor display from Chelsea.

The defeat to Arsenal will not do Chelsea the world of good going forward.

3) With Leicester and Aston Villa to come, Chelsea can't afford to drop points

After Chelsea's victory against Manchester City, a win against Arsenal would near enough secure the Blues' place in the Champions League next season. Unfortunately, with Tuchel's side dropping three points against Arsenal, the upcoming games against Leicester and Aston Villa are must-win for the Blues. With Liverpool playing Manchester United, a win for Klopp's side means that last season's champions will be closing in on the Blues.

4) Thomas Tuchel's substitutions raised eyebrows

With Chelsea 1-0 down at half-time, Thomas Tuchel brought on Callum Hudson-Odoi at half time. Soon after, Olivier Giroud came on for the Blues. Despite Hudson-Odoi active down the right-hand side, the young Englishman failed to get a hold of the game. As for Olivier Giroud, the France international rarely threatened to get the Blues back in it. In a game where Arsenal sat back for the majority of the final forty-five, it was a chance for the attack to break through their backline. However, Leno's goal was rarely threatened.

The decision to make several changes did not benefit Chelsea. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

5) The game with Arsenal showed that Mason Mount has to play further forward

As soon as Callum Hudson-Odoi came on for Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount dropped deep alongside Jorginho. Even though the Blues had all the ball in the second half, Mason Mount failed to really threaten in the final third due to his role in the final forty-five. Since the arrival of Tuchel, Mount has had to adapt to playing deeper in midfield. Throughout Lampard and Tuchel's tenure, Mount has done his best work in a front three where he can cause havoc for the opposing side. Going forward, the idea to play Mount further back will scare the Blues faithful.

Next up for Thomas Tuchel's side is Leicester City in the FA Cup final.



