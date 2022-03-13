5 Things Learned: Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle | Premier League

A late Kai Havertz winner helped Chelsea to beat Newcastle 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

In a week which saw the clubs assets frozen, the atmosphere at the stadium was notably subdued, in accordance to the mass uncertainty surrounding the club at this time.

Chelsea were troubled during a poor first half, and almost went behind just before the whistle, Miguel Almiron forcing a good save from Edouard Mendy.

The Blues almost gave away a penalty in the 58th minute, Trevor Chalobah very lucky to not be penalised for pulling Josh Murphy down in the area.

It looked to be heading for a draw until the 89th minute, Jorginho splitting the defence with a beautiful pass, Havertz taking one touch before finishing past Martin Dubravka to win the game.

A much needed win for Chelsea in a difficult week, they next travel away to Lille in the Champions league on Wednesday.

Here is five things Absolute Chelsea learned from Sunday's win:

1) Mount has gone of the boil

Mason Mount has been one of Chelsea's most important players ever since he made his debut under Frank Lampard in 2019. Recently, with performances such as in the league cup final against Liverpool, and today's match against Newcastle, it could be said he's struggling. Mount was so often so good in moving the ball, bringing the team forward and creating chances with his deliveries, today none of the was on show. There could be an argument to suggest he is burnt out, he has played most of Chelsea's games in the last three seasons and played in most of England's matches at Euro 2020. This is hopefully the case as his deliveries on the ball today, and his lack of influence on the ball in general, suggested a lack of confidence.

2) Chalobah was a very lucky boy

Trevor Chalobah has had a wonderful first season in the first team, for the most part looking assured on the ball and being part of some brilliant team performances throughout the season. Today he was very lucky to not give a penalty away. On Thursday night against Norwich, what was a comfortable evening was made quite tense with recklessness from the Englishman, and today, in a tight game, he was very close to giving Newcastle the advantage by pulling down Josh Murphy in the penalty area. Overall, Chalobah has been a fantastic addition to the first team squad this season, but today showed that he is far from the finished article yet.

3) No cutting edge

This Chelsea team seems to have fallen into the same bracket as many before, a team full of very talented players but yet struggle to put the ball in the back of the net. The lack of Reece James, whose presence turned the game away to Burnley on its head, was highly noticeable. Even the return of Hakim Ziyech on the right didn't help, with the blues not registering a shot on target until the 76th minute. The football was slow, and lacked creativity on the most part. Havertz's late goal from Jorginho's ball over the top saved the Blues from another home draw, but this type of ball was all too rare during the match.

4) It would be great if Rudiger could stay

On more than one occasion during the match today, Antonio Rudiger highlighted his importance to the Chelsea team. Strong on the ball, solid in defence and always willing to try and bring the ball forward, there are few defenders in European football that can provide what Rudiger does. With the uncertainty growing day by day at the club, it looks more and more likely that the German will leave in the summer when his contract runs out. This would be a massive loss for the blues, whose only hope is if the club can find a buyer that will meet his contract demands. Right now, it is only hope rather than expectation that he will stay.

5) Kai Havertz is on fire

Kai Havertz really does love a big goal in Chelsea colours. In a game which seemed certain to be heading for a draw, Havertz used his great movement to get in behind the otherwise brilliant Dan Burn, cushioning Jorginho's pass down before finishing past Martin Dubravka. That was the German's fourth league goal in three games, after scoring away at Burnley and against Norwich. Havertz's influence on this Chelsea team at the moment is unmatched, he is scoring consistently for the first time in blue, and is a valuable asset to this team, hopefully for years to come.

