5 Things Learned: Chelsea 1-1 Burnley | Premier League

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side dropped points at home to Sean Dyche's Burnley following a 1-1 draw at the Bridge.

Despite Chelsea's dominance in the first half, they struggled to put the ball in the back of the net. Eventually, Kai Havertz was able to net his first home league goal of the season with a header past Nick Pope.

Unfortunately, that wasn't enough to give Chelsea all three points as Matěj Vydra netted to earn Burnley a draw.

Kai Havertz netted his first home league goal of the season against Burnley. IMAGO / Action Plus

Here are five things we learned from Chelsea's draw:

1) It is vital to finish gilt-edged chances in games as bigger teams could punish Chelsea

In the first forty-five against Sean Dyche's Burnley, Tuchel's men were ruthless and effective in their attacking play. With that being said, the Blues were unable to convert their chances. After having the majority of the ball, Chelsea did everything right but couldn't put the ball in the back of the net. Eventually, they were able to get the breakthrough thanks to a header from Kai Havertz. However, when Tuchel's side are coming up against the bigger teams, even if the Blues dominant the proceedings, it only takes one chance for the likes of City, Liverpool and United to punish the Blues. The fact that Burnley had very few chances and were able to find the back of the net shows that taking your chances is key.

2) Romelu Lukaku would've relished playing against Burnley

In the first stages of the Thomas Tuchel era, arguments could be made about Chelsea's attacking intent. The majority of the Blues' wins were either 1-0 or 2-1 in favour of Chelsea. This season, the Blues have been brutal going forward with goals coming left, right, and centre. Against Norwich, Tuchel's side hit seven past the canaries. Chelsea's attacking intent has been evident despite the fact that they have been without Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner for the last few weeks. The Blues are used to keeping clean sheets. however, going forward, now that the side are creating constant chances, it is vital the Tuchel's side are able to have Lukaku and Werner on the pitch in an attempt to increase their goal tally. Despite dominating against Burnley, they still ended up conceding.

Despite dominating the game, Chelsea were left to rue their missed chances. IMAGO / Action Plus

3) Silly draws will come back to bite the Blues

In a game where Chelsea were so dominant from start to finish, the side will be kicking themselves as to how they did not come away with all three points. Despite controlling proceedings and chances for the entirety of the game, it took Burnley just one simple chance to put the ball in the back of the net. Inevitably, as soon as Dyche's men had the goal, they were going to sit back and find ways to run down the clock. That shouldn't have happened. Particularly in the first half, Tuchel's side should've been out of sight. In the end, they come away with just the one point.

4) The Blues missed the likes of Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku

Both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both picked up injuries against Malmo a couple of weeks ago. The pair won't be back until the end of the month. Even though the side fielded against Burnley was enough to get the job done, Lukaku and Werner were a real miss for the Blues. Throughout the ninety minutes, it was jaw-dropping the amount of chance Tuchel's side missed. Had both Lukaku and Werner featured, it could have been a different story for Chelsea.

Chelsea will be hoping to have a fully fit squad as soon as possible. IMAGO / Action Plus

5) Reece James is an integral part of the team

Reece James has enjoyed a tremendous start to the new Premier League campaign. Coming into the showdown with Burnley, James was coming off of a fantastic display against Newcastle and was looking to keep his good run of form going. Throughout the game, James was instrumental in the Blues' forward play. His overlapping runs caused real havoc for Burnley in the first half. His delightful cross set up Kai Havertz for the sides only goal of the game. Going forward with the season, it is essential that the Blues have James 100% fit every game.

