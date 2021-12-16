5 Things Learned: Chelsea 1-1 Everton | Premier League

Chelsea's recent poor run of form continues after dropping points yet again following a draw at home to Everton.

From the get go, Chelsea were dominant in their performance but struggled to capitalise on their decent start.

In the second half, Mason Mount gave the Blues the lead. Just minutes later, Jarrad Branthwaite levelled to give Rafa's side a point.

The Blues continue to drop points. IMAGO / Sportimage

Here are five things we learned from Chelsea's draw:

1) Reece James' chance to roam freely is refreshing to see

Since the start of the new Premier League season, Reece James has taken his game to the next level in what has been a remarkable season for the young wingback. With this system, it allows the wingbacks to push forward and provide support for the attackers. In recent times, we've seen Reece drift centrally in an attempt to make himself a nuisance and cause havoc for the opposition backline. When watching Chelsea, you sometimes expect a bit more. With James providing more options across the pitch, it sparks that extra energy into the side.

2) The injuries and absentees will come back to bite Tuchel's men

Heading into a matchday, it's very rare that the Blues get a fully fit squad. Prior to the game against Everton, it was confirmed that Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Mateo Kovacic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz were all absent from the game. For most of the players, it was due to COVID-19. With Ben Chilwell out till the new year and N'Golo Kante still not 100%, it's far from ideal for Chelsea. Eventhough COVID-19 is out of everyone's hands, it's vital for a team competing for the league to have a fully fit squad every week. The more absentees that rack up, the less likely it is to gain some momentum and challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Mason Mount's good run of form continues. IMAGO / Sportimage

3) Mason Mount out to prove his doubters wrong

At the start of the season, Mason Mount had his issues with injuries and was in and out of the team at times. However, over the last couple of weeks, Mason Mount has regained his confidence and is starting to perform when the Blues desperately need someone to step up. In the clash with Everton, Mount scored for the fourth game running in the league. Recently, Chelsea have been underperforming. If it wasn't for Mount's commitment and desire, who knows where Tuchel's men would be right now.

4) Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger, we want you to stay

Both Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger have been at the heart of Chelsea's recent success. Their effort and commitment to the team has been unrivalled. As of right now, it's unknown as to whether or not Rudiger will sign a new contract. It's vital that the Blues tie the German down to a new contract. The same can be said with Thiago SIlva. At 37 years of age, the Brazilian is still at the top of his game. Chelsea have really benefitted since his arrival. Even for just one more season, he can make a real difference for Chelsea's backline.

Thomas Tuchel should really be concerned with the sides showing in recent weeks. IMAGO / Sportimage

5) Chelsea and the winter period don't go hand in hand

When watching Chelsea over the last couple of years, the winter period has been a woeful spell for the side. After good starts to the season, the Blues will tend to slip up in and around the Christmas period. Usually, Chelsea drop several points and find it difficult to regain some form of momentum. It's happened again this time around with Thomas Tuchel's side really struggling to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for top spot.

