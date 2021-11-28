5 Things Learned: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United | Premier League

Despite creating several chances, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea failed to get all three points at home to Manchester United.

From the start, it looked like United were playing for a draw. The first half saw Chelsea create several chances, but fail to score.

In the second half, a mistake from Jorginho allowed Jadon Sancho to net his first Premier League goal. However, the Italian redeemed himself soon after by scoring from the spot.

The Blues will be wondering how they didn't win the game. IMAGO / Sportimage

Here are five things we learned from Chelsea's draw:

1) Self-inflicted mistakes will come back to hurt you in the Premier League

From minute one to minute ninety, you have to be sharp and switched on mentally. It's fair to say that the Premier League is the toughest league in the world. The game with Manchester United showed why you need to be switched on at all times. Throughout the first half, the Blues were in cruise control. However, in the opening exchanges in the second half, a huge mistake from Jorginho allowed Jadon Sancho to go clear and give Manchester United the lead. Going forward, if Chelsea are going to challenge on all fronts, they can't afford to make any costly errors.

2) We learned how important Thiago Silva is to the team

At 37 years of age, Thiago Silva is still playing at the top of his game. Many had their doubts hen he signed for the Blues last season. With that being said, he's taken to the Premier League like a duck to water. Silva has slotted in well and has provided reassurance for the backline. In the showdown with Manchester United, SIlva showed why he is still one of the best defenders in the league. His awareness and ability to read the game certainly helped Chelsea in difficult situations.

Thiago Silva produced another sensational performance. Imago / Pro Sports Images

3) The Blues needed Romelu Lukaku from the off

When looking at the showdown with Manchester United, Chelsea's attacking line caused mixed reviews from the Chelsea community. Timo Werner would lead the line with Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi. From the get go, both Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi were bright from the off. However, there were moments where Timo Werner failed to get into the game. With the amount of set pieces the Blues had, the game was crying out for Romelu Lukaku. In the end, Tuchel opted to bring the Belgian on with barely any time to play.

4) The two points dropped could proved costly at the end of the season

From start to finish, Thomas Tuchel's side were dominant in every way. Unfortunately, a silly mistake at the back allowed Manchester United to take the lead. Despite Jorignho converting from the spot, the Blues will be wondering how they did not come away with all three points. Throughout the game, it was a wave off pressure from the Chelsea side. In the end, they failed to find that second goal. With City and Liverpool both winning at the weekend, Chelsea cannot afford to drop any more silly points.

Thomas Tuchel will be aiming to pick up all three points in Chelsea's next game against Watford. IMAGO / Sportimage

5) We learned that N'Golo Kante's absence proved fatal

With N'Golo Kante coming off in the win over Juventus, Thomas Tuchel had only to clear options in midfield. The German decided to start both Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho. Ruben proved to be effective throughout the match. As for Jorginho, he made up for his mistake by scoring from the spot. However, there were times where United threatened quickly on the attack from Chelsea's set pieces. If N'Golo was in the starting eleven, the Frenchman would've been there to sweep up any danger and get Chelsea forward again.

