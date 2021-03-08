5 Things Learned: Chelsea 2-0 Everton | Premier League

Chelsea continued their recent good run of form with a 2-0 win over fellow Champions League hopefuls Everton.

Carlo Ancelotti's side set up to frustrate Chelsea and restrict space in behind. With Thomas Tuchel's men struggling to utilise the pace of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz in the first-half. The Blues did, however, find the breakthrough after Havertz's shot deflected in off Ben Godfrey.

Chelsea came into their own in the second half, and after Havertz's goal was ruled out for handball, Jorginho eventually doubled the Blues' lead from the penalty spot. It was a comfortable win in the end for Chelsea as they moved four points clear of West Ham in fifth.

Jorginho's sixth goal of the season wrapped up the three points for Chelsea. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Here are five things we learned from Chelsea's win:

1. Kai Havertz's future lies up top

Havertz has struggled with all manner of issues on and off the pitch in his first season at Chelsea. But having failed to make much of an impact since Tuchel's arrival, the youngster took his chance to impress tonight. Looking to receive, on the half-turn, he was positive in possession. He dropped deep and looked to drive at the Everton backline. Whilst his movement off the ball was exceptional. The German was rewarded for his thankless running when Jordan Pickford brought him down inside the area midway through the second-half. He was ultimately unlucky to see one goal ruled out for handball and another, the opening goal, given as an own goal.

Havertz played well alongside Timo Werner. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

2. Kurt Zouma is going to struggle to adapt to life under Thomas Tuchel

Andreas Christensen's renaissance has been widely publicised in recent weeks. In the absence of Thiago Silva, Christensen has looked comfortable when flanked by Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta. His characteristic confidence in possession has been allowed to flourish. Whilst Christensen's also been more proactive in his defending, attacking loose balls and using his body to shield possession. Zouma, however, who has struggled for minutes, looked awkward on the ball. In a system where Chelsea's centre-halves are pivotal to aiding deep ball progression, Zouma rarely looked to play between the lines. The Frenchman should've looked to step into the ball and play passes with the instep. Instead, Zouma struggled to move the ball out of his feet and often looked afraid to progress the ball with his weaker foot.

3. Callum Hudson-Odoi is at his best when coming in off the left-hand side

Starting in place of Thursday's match-winner Mason Mount, Hudson-Odoi provided Chelsea's best creative outlet. Despite setting up centrally, the Englishman tended to drift out to the left flank, and it was from there that Chelsea carved out the opening goal. Picking up the ball unopposed he dragged Alex Iwobi out of position before sliding in Marcos Alonso. It was an expertly weighted pass and provided a cutting edge to another tireless display. His driving runs helped occupy Everton's defence and draw them out of position. In a more advanced role, Hudson-Odoi exuded confidence.

Hudson-Odoi looked confident coming in off the left flank. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

4. Timo Werner will score but not before he takes charge of attacking situations

Werner was extremely unlucky to see his goal ruled out against Liverpool in the week. Tuchel has clearly identified his ability to play on the shoulder of the last defender. And he made some incisive runs tonight as well. But as has been the case on far too many occasions, he wilted in front of goal. I've been Werner's biggest advocate, and I still think he has the ability to be a success at Chelsea. But questions must be raised about his shot placement. Twice he was found through on goal, and twice he put the ball straight at Jordan Pickford. There seems to be a reliance on power over placement which sees Werner squander some very presentable opportunities. The positions he picks up are encouraging, and he will continue to find chances, but he has to be more decisive when goalkeepers look to close down the angle.

5. Edouard Mendy's aerial presence isn't spoken about enough

Chelsea's number one didn't have much to do, but when he was called into action he was decisive and confident. Everton's main threat was always going to come from the flanks they've scored 11 headed goals - no Premier League team has scored more this season. But Mendy was proactive when coming to claim the ball under pressure and ensured Chelsea held on for their 14th clean sheet of the season. It is easy to take it for granted, but ultimately Kepa Arrizabalaga has previously struggled in said situations.

