5 Things Learned: Chelsea 2-1 Watford | Premier League

Chelsea beat Watford 2-1 in their final Premier League game of the season at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Kai Havertz put the Blues ahead in the 11th minute, after an assist from Kenedy. Antonio Rudiger departed the pitch in the 65th minute, the German defenders last appearance after five years at the club.

Dan Gosling equalised with a header in the 87th minute, after a cross from Adam Masina beat Edouard Mendy.

IMAGO / PA Images

Substitute Ross Barkley headed home the winner in stoppage time, beating Daniel Bachmann after a great cross from Reece James.

Here is five things Absolute Chelsea learned from Sunday's win:

1) Home form has to improve next season

Today's late scare against Watford highlighted something that has caused Chelsea problems all season, Stamford Bridge has not been a fortress. Home form counts for a lot, and Chelsea have lost home points to teams such as Burnley, Everton, Brentford and Wolves. Tuchel will have to try and rectify this next season, if the Blues are going to get any closer to Man City and Liverpool.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

2) Thomas Tuchel has done well in difficult conditions

Thomas Tuchel has had to pull Chelsea through injuries, fall-outs, ownership changes, contract rejections and over 60 games in all competitions this season, yet still finished third, won two trophies and got to two other finals. Tuchel has showed that he can lead the team through testing periods, and will hope that next season will be a lot less stressful than this campaign, but overall he has done a good job in circumstances he wouldn't have expected at the start of the season.

3) Kai Havertz is the man

Another goal today took Kai Havertz to 14 goals for the season. The German has led the line well when he has played as a striker, and looks more settled in the frontline than Romelu Lukaku. The most exciting thing about him is that he is only going to continue developing, and next season could be extremely exciting with him up front.

IMAGO / PA Images

4) Antonio Rudiger will take a lot of replacing

After being substituted in the 65th minute, Antonio Rudiger received a huge applause from the home crowd, to thank him for his five years a service. Signed from AS Roma in 2017, the German has been Chelsea's most influential defender under Thomas Tuchel, winning the Champions League last season and becoming a huge presence in the Blues' dressing room. Chelsea will have to break the bank in the summer if they want to find anyone as good as him, he will take a lot of replacing.

5) A big summer ahead

A testing season has finally reached its end. A campaign which started with so much optimism ends without too much to shout about. A third place finish, a UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup, as well as reaching two domestic cup finals may not seem like a bad season on paper, but it almost feels as if the Blues underachieved. The summer will be a big one with a new owner and key players such as Rudiger parting ways, and it is important that Tuchel is backed with the money he needs to help Chelsea challenge next season.

