5 Things Learned: Chelsea 2-2 Wolves | Premier League

Chelsea conceded a late equaliser as Wolves came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea took the lead in the 56th minute when Romelu Lukaku scored a penalty after the Belgian was fouled in the area by Roman Saiss.

The Belgian scored a second in the 59th minute, Pulisic playing in the Belgian, who finished emphatically past Jose Sa.

Substitute Trincao halved the deficit in the 79th minute with a brilliant strike into the top corner which left Edouard Mendy stranded.

With the last attack of the game, Wolves captain Conor Coady arrived at the back post to snatch a point, heading past Mendy.

Chelsea will look to bounce back from this disappointment away to Leeds on Wednesday.

Here is five things Absolute Chelsea learned from Saturday's draw:

1) Could it be worth keeping Lukaku?

Romelu Lukaku hasn't had the easiest of seasons back in the Premier League, with the main problem being his comments on regretting his move. Today he showed why Chelsea paid such a large amount for him, with two goals, his first in the league since December. His second, a great finish with his right foot, the sort of finish that people became accustomed to during his time in Italy. Lukaku's inconsistencies this season has led to a disappointing season for both club and player, but today he showed what he can provide for the team. Perhaps being an unused substitute against Everton motivated him to prove a point today, a good performance from the Belgian for the first time in a while.

2) Loftus-Cheek could be a big part of next season

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has had injury problems and an uninspiring loan spell away from Chelsea in the last few years, which made a lot of people forget the talent he possesses when he's fit. Today he showcased some of the ability which made him such a popular figure during the 2018/19 season. Lung-busting runs from deep into attacking areas and strength on the ball was what the player was loved for during that season, and he seems to be close to his best, despite the result.

3) Defending left a lot to be desired

Going forward, Chelsea looked positive and created a lot of chances, but at the back, and not for the first time recently, the Blues looked vulnerable. As well as Trincao's strike which brought Wolves back into the game, Hwang Hee-Chan found space multiple times, forcing a great save from Edouard Mendy in one of these instances, and Trincao almost equalising in the 85th minute, only to be blocked by Thiago Silva. The Coady equaliser was coming, Wolves were hounding the Blues backline and dominating the ball. Chelsea looked so comfortable for large periods of the game, but it will be a worry considering the same defence will face the challenge of Liverpool next weekend.

4) Todd Boehly will know work needs to be done

Todd Boehly, Chelsea's prospective new owner, watched from the stands today as his deal to buy the Blues from Roman Abramovich nears completion. It remains to be seen how much the American knows about football, but one things for sure, work needs to be done to the squad if they are to challenge next season. The Blues were creating chances without being able to kill the game off, and the defence looked shaky when put under extended amounts of pressure. With Rudiger almost certain to leave, and with plenty of players in the team on the wrong side of 30, Boehly will need to make investment on the first team his primary objective this summer.

5) Another late goal conceded

A late equaliser from Conor Coady saw Chelsea let a two-goal lead slip. This isn't the first time that the Blues have let leads slip this season, losing points at home to Brighton, Burnley, Everton and again today. A win for Arsenal later this weekend could see the Gunners move within a point of Chelsea, and with three games left to play, it is now all to play for, and with Chelsea looking open at the back, and with Tottenham also chasing, there is a possibility that top four could be lost as well.

