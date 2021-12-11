5 Things Learned: Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United | Premier League

Chelsea got back to winnings way with a 3-2 triumph over Leeds United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues were set to be the architects of all their own pain by shooting themselves in the foot with silly errors, but two penalties bailed them out and ensured they clinched the three points.

A laboured start for the hosts was punctuated by a lumbering and bumbling Marcos Alonso clumsily hacking down Daniel James inside the penalty area. Raphinha would coolly dispatch the penalty in the 28th minute, but the lead would last all of 14 as Mason Mount drilled home a low Alonso cross - making partial amends for his earlier mistake.

In something of a reoccurring theme at present, Thomas Tuchel will have been far from happy with what he saw from his men in the first period, although a brighter end to the second half suggested the Pensioners were recovering well from their setback.

Indeed, the boys in blue came out with greater intent and energy for the second half and were promptly rewarded when penalty scorer Raphinha conceded one at his own end, with a full blooded challenge on Antonio Rüdiger. Jorginho duly converted with aplomb in the 59th minute. Substitute Joe Gelhardt would steal a march on the Blues' backline and seemed to steal a point for The Peacocks with an 83rd minute goal - but that man Jorginho again converted from 12 yards in stoppage time.

In spite of the scoreboard, it was another poor day at the office for a Chelsea who really need to up their game and reflect on some weak displays in the past few weeks. A tie against The Toffees at the Bridge on Thursday is a sorely needed starting point to make a statement. In the meantime, here are five things we learned from Chelsea's win over Leeds United...

1) Marcos Alonso with an inexplicable, unexplainable Jekyll and Hyde performance - what's new?

The Spaniard is quite the enigma for Chelsea Football Club, as has been well established over the course of his Blues career. Never blessed with an abundance of pace to begin with, his advancing years are exacerbating those deficiencies and leaving a lot to be desired. His reckless and pedestrian challenge on Raphinha for the Leeds goal similarly left a lot to be desired - which would be quite the understatement. It does no favours in abating concerns about him being a liability to Chelsea's title challenge in the absence of Ben Chilwell. And yet, how inevitable that the former Fiorentina man would roll back the years at the other end, showing great desire to recover the ball, surge forward and put it on a plate for Mason Mount to notch the equaliser. The good, the bad and the very ugly - all was on display today.

2) Chelsea are having a tough December, as is par for the course for the club

It wasn't free-flowing nor was it 'Box Office Blues', but the three points will be welcome respite after a succession of pretty poor results and capitulations for the Stamford Bridge outfit. Mumblings of last season's Christmas calamity - which saw Chelsea slip from top of the table to 10th in a matter of six weeks and then boss Frank Lampard relieved of his duties - were beginning to emerge, although the proven pedigree of Thomas Tuchel and his ability to be adaptable in finding solutions would surely arrest any such repeat cataclysm. With so many key players frequenting the physio room, do not be surprised if the next few weeks is a tough watch even if results go in favour.

3) The Blues may not be firing on all cylinders, but Mason Mount is dragging them kicking and screaming

While his colleagues are huffing and puffing their way through fixtures of late, Chelsea's talisman is doing all he can to stand up and be counted. His well taken goal on the stroke of half-time was exactly what the doctor ordered, changing the momentum of the game and lifting heads after a shoddy first half. His pressing and sheer energy was also excellent. Leading from the front as per usual, Chelsea's future captain-elect and the man they call 'Starboy' around Cobham will be absolutely vital to any success the Blues enjoy this season.

4) Reece James was interestingly given licence to roam freely, and it seemed to work quite well

It was quite an intriguing development to see Reece James drifting central with abandon, often popping up in the 'hole' almost as an attacking midfielder. Clearly this was a tactical decision from Tuchel, who may feel his 'deep six' needed some sturdy reinforcement after weeks of patchwork. While it did not reap any visible rewards as far as the attacking unit is concerned, Leeds struggled to bypass the Chelsea midfield - until late on in proceedings, anyway, with James' influence waning.

5) You could probably bet your life on Jorginho scoring a pressured penalty, and feel quite comfortable you would escape unscathed

Chelsea's vice-captain and UEFA Men's Player of the Year was the difference maker on the day, keeping his cool to slot home some trademark penalties past Illan Meslier in the Leeds goal. Any murmurs of discontent about it being he with the responsibility from 12 yards have surely been banished in recent weeks, after notching a crucial conversion against Manchester United too. Playing through pain but not showing it, it was he who inflicted the pain on Leeds today, much to the delight of Stamford Bridge and the chagrin of Marcelo Bielsa.

