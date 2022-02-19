5 Things Learned: Crystal Palace 0- 1 Chelsea | Premier League

Hakim Ziyech scored late on as newly crowned World Champions Chelsea took all three points from Selhurst park, beating Crystal Palace 1-0.

In a dull game, Chelsea thought they had taken the lead through Ziyech in the 75th minute after the Moroccan latched onto a rebound from a Romelu Lukaku shot, VAR disallowing the goal after Lukaku was found to be offside on the buildup.

It looked for all the world that the game would finish in a stalemate, But Ziyech found the late winner to steal the points at the death, substitute Marcos Alonso's cross finding Ziyech at the back post, the Moroccan finishing through Jack Butland's legs.

Wilfred Zaha almost levelled the scores soon after, but his shot went just past the far post, and the blues held on for an important win.

Chelsea players celebrate after Hakim Ziyech's late winner

Here is five things Absolute Chelsea learned from Saturday's win:

1) Other options may need to be looked at in attack

Reports over the last week have suggested that Thomas Tuchel is intending to build his front line around Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz, perhaps this performance will show him why that may not be the best idea. Lukaku looked sluggish and struggled to have any involvement in the match, his 'threat' was negated comfortably by former blue Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen. Havertz worked hard and at 22 years old will surely improve over time. He already has made himself a fan favourite due to his knack for scoring big goals. The problem is Lukaku, at 29-years-old, everyone at Chelsea must have realised that he would have to hit the ground running straight away, he is no longer young enough to improve, and had to be the missing link to last season's goal scoring problems. He hasn't been that, and keeping him in the team currently seems like a pointless exercise.

Kai Havertz attempting to break down Palace IMAGO / PA Images

2) League wins need to come fast

With this current league form, Chelsea could well be dragged into something that seemed unthinkable at the start of the season, a battle for a top four place. Manchester United are only 7 points behind the blues now, and Arsenal's win over Brentford today mean that the gunners are have a real chance of going within touching distance as they have two games in hand. Decent results in the league have been too few and far between in recent times, having won 2 of their last 5 league games. Cup success has for the most part masked over these problems, but not finishing in the top 4 would be a disaster, considering the optimism at the start of the season. Admittedly today the blues got over the line, but the performances have been so poor, it won't be long before there is another hiccup.

3) Build up play is too slow

The movement of the ball at the end of last season and the start of this season is why Chelsea were so successful, fast moving of the ball as well as pace coming from all areas, including up front with Kai Havertz and Timo Werner. With Lukaku in the team, the system has been changed to one with a slower buildup as the Belgian doesn't have the pace to play off the shoulder of the defender. This means that teams are working the blues out and it is far easier to defend against, no matter who they are playing. Whether or not this means dropping Lukaku, this needs to change.

4) Ziyech should play further forward

Tuchel has been put in a difficult situation with his extensive injury list. Without the creativity from Reece James on the right, Tuchel went with Pulisic on the wing and Ziyech on the right of midfield. The Blues lacked creativity further up the pitch, something that the Moroccan surely would have added. Particularly without the likes of Mason Mount, Chelsea looked out of ideas during the second half of the game, the only dangerous balls into the area being delivered by Ziyech. His third league goal in three league games shows his attacking prowess, he is a man in form at the right end of the pitch, and is arguably Chelsea's most in-form attacker at the moment.

IMAGO / PA Images

5) Poor performance, great result

A brilliant result considering the context of the game. Crystal Palace defended well for most of the game, Chelsea looked toothless for the most part, but just like the last two league games against Brighton and Tottenham, Hakim Ziyech popped up with a goal, and the blues left with three points in a game they shouldn't have. Improvement is desperately needed ahead of the Champions league returning next week, but playing terribly and winning is far better than playing brilliantly and losing, something Chelsea fans know all too well from past seasons.

