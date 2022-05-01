5 Things Learned: Everton 1-0 Chelsea | Premier League

In a game where Chelsea dominated possession, they were unable to have a shot on target in the first half.

In the 47th minute, hesitation by Chelsea captain Azpilicueta allowed Richalison to steal the ball from him and roll the ball past Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea had there best chance in the 58th minute, a Mason Mount effort hitting the inside of the post, the rebound falling to Azpilicueta, who was denied by a stunning save by England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

From the resulting corner, a header from Ruben Loftus-Cheek found Antonio Rudiger, with Pickford again saving brilliantly.

Chelsea play next on the 7th May at home to Wolves, and will hope to put this poor result behind them.

Here's 5 things that Absolute Chelsea have learned from the clash against Everton...



1) Another lapse of concentration from Azpilicueta

Since joining Chelsea from Marseille in 2012, Cesar Azpilicueta has been ever reliable in a variety of different positions, becoming a fan favourite and later captain of the club. Despite this, in recent times, mistakes have crept into his game, most notably giving away a penalty in the dying moments of the defeat to Arsenal, as well as today's blunder, which gifted a goal to Everton striker Richarlison. As a great servant to the football club, mistakes like this can be forgiven, as it is so rare that he has made these in the past, but with Tottenham and Arsenal chasing a place in the Champions League next season, he can't afford too many more of these mishaps, otherwise his place in the starting lineup may have to be questioned.

2) The Blues didn't create enough chances

Considering Chelsea were playing relegation threatened Everton, who have been disastrous defensively this season, it begs the question as to why it took until the 58th minute to produce a shot on target? Chelsea's quality should have been enough to beat this Everton team, but there didn't seem to be enough variety in the Blues buildup play, with constant passing play not seeming to create the desired gaps in the Everton backline. Loads of possession only looks good if you are creating chances, Chelsea struggled to create anything for majority of the match.

3) Top 4 isn't secure

With Tottenham winning versus Leicester, the gap between the Blues and their London rivals is now five points with four games remaining. Added to this, Arsenal could be as close as three points if the Gunners beat West Ham later today. Considering how long Chelsea have seemed to have third place secure, it would be a disaster to let it slip now. The final few league fixtures of the season should see the Blues qualify for the Champions League, but based on this performance, nothing is certain.

4) Not enough up front

Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have worked well together in attack for Chelsea in recent weeks, scoring goals and creating opportunities. Despite this, there always comes a time in a football match where a plan isn't working for a team, so the manager will try to change it up in order to change the flow of the match. Chelsea had this last season with Olivier Giroud, a player who was competent at supporting build up play, was good in the air, as well as holding up the ball. Since his summer departure, Chelsea have lacked a physical striker with a good first touch, with Romelu Lukaku not providing the influence expected of him. Chelsea should look for a striker in the summer to provide competition for Havertz, as well as someone who can be trusted by the manager to put in a shift.

5) Another flat performance punished

Maybe it could be attributed to the lack of sleep the players got during the night due to Everton fans setting off fireworks, but this isn't the first time in the last few weeks that Chelsea have been lacklustre. The performance against Manchester United was dominant, albeit a draw, this was like watching a different team. It was an incredibly sluggish performance, a common theme during the season, where the Chelsea players, despite their obvious talent, failed to really turn up against one of the worst teams in the league. This cannot happen again if the Blues want to play at Europe's top table next season.

