5 Things Learned: Juventus 1-0 Chelsea | Champions League

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side suffered defeat on the road against Juventus thanks to a Federico Chiesa goal.

The first half saw Chelsea dominate possession but rarely threaten the Juventus net. At times, Chelsea were caught out at the back.

In the second half, just eleven seconds into the game, Federico Chiesa netted the only goal of the game.

Defeat means that the Blues have lost back to back games. SIPA USA

Here are the five things we learned from Chelsea's defeat:

1) Ben Chilwell deserves game time

Throughout the season so far, Thomas Tuchel has opted to start Marcos Alonso ahead of Ben Chilwell. The England international has been unlucky not to receive more minutes this season. In the game against Juventus, Marcos Alonso was given the nod ahead of Chilwell. In the first half, Marcos put in a poor display and was exposed immensely. This meant that Tuchel decided to bring on Ben Chilwell at halftime. With Marcos putting in a poor display, this could give Chilwell the opportunity to push himself back into the first team.

2) Chelsea dominating the ball, but no one was prepared to take risks

After going a goal down early in the second half, Thomas Tuchel decided to make immediate changes. The likes of Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi and Ross Barkley all came on to try and gain something. However, the Blues struggled to take advantage of the attacking advantage. With Juventus sitting back, none of the Chelsea players were prepared to take risks. Instead, the Blues resorted to passing sideways and creating minimal chances.

Midway through the second half, Tuchel decided to bring on some reinforcements. However, it didn't pay off.

3) The Blues frontline deeply struggled against the Juventus backline

In the last few games, Chelsea have struggled to get Romelu Lukaku into the game. The Blues have failed to create many clear cut chances for the Belgian. With Tuchel's system is set up to defend deeply and hit on the counter. Lukaku has had to be patient. In the showdown with City, the forward was feeding off scraps. Against Juventus, Lukaku got into the game midway in the second half and could've had a goal. Prior to that, the forward was a passenger. Bonucci and De Ligt were sharp in marking Lukaku.

4) N'Golo Kante was missed against Juventus

After the Manchester City game, N'Golo Kante tested positive for Covid. This meant that Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho started in midfield against the Italian giants. Throughout the game, the pair were easily exposed. If Kante was in the side, the Frenchman would've shut up shop and covered the midfield well. Instead, there were big gaps in which Juventus exploited.

Next up, Chelsea have back to back games against Malmo.

5) Why we shouldn't panic just yet

Defeat on the road in Turin means that the Blues have lost two games in a row. However, the Blues faithful should not panic just. It's just a small bump in the road in what is a long season. There are still plenty of opportunities to gain back some momentum. Next up, Thomas Tuchel's men host Southampton in the Premier League. The side have to turn around their recent form and get all three points against the Saints.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube