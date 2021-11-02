5 Things Learned: Malmo 0-1 Chelsea | Champions League

Despite being poor in front of goal, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea team picked up a crucial win away to Malmo.

In the first half, Malmo's backline kept Chelsea at bay. The Swedish champions were camped in their own half for the majority of the game

However, early on in the second half, a Hakim Ziyech goal was enough to give Chelsea all three points.

Here are five things we learned from Chelsea's win:

1) Chelsea's patience paid off once again

After putting in a convincing performance at home to Malmo a couple of weeks ago, the Blues were eager to put on a similar showing in Sweden. In Chelsea's last game against Newcastle, they sat back and defended for their lives against Tuchel's men. In the showdown with Malmo, it was the exact same. Throughout the entirety of the first half, Malmo were camped in their own half with Chelsea doing their utmost best to break their backline. Despite going into the break level at half, the Blues came out guns blazing in the second half and their efforts were finally rewarded.

2) Callum Hudson-Odoi will be itching to get more minutes after recent performances

In the first fixture with Malmo, both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner picked up injuries. From then on in, it's given the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz to impress the manager. In the last few fixtures, Callum Hudson-Odoi has featured from the off and has been impressive. On his day, Callum's pace and awareness in behind has caused havoc for the opposing side. Against Malmo, it took the youngster a while to get into his stride. However, the winger was involved in Chelsea's first with a brilliant assist for Hakim Ziyech.

3) Ruben Loftus-Cheek relishing gametime under Tuchel

Going into the new season, it gave players to catch the eye of the manager. The two players that have impressed Thomas Tuchel are Trevoh Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. In the last few years, Ruben has struggled with injuries and has failed to get regular minutes at Chelsea. However, this season, he looks like a new player. His sheer presence is a bonus to the starting eleven. Against Malmo, Ruben was instrumental once again. The midfielder was key going forward and created several chances for his teammates. Going forward, the midfielder will be desperate to get more minutes under his belt.

4) Despite failing to finish their chances, three points was all that mattered

When looking at Malmo, many were hoping that the Blues could add to their Champions League goal tally. After a 4-0 win at the Bridge, the Blues were looking to get yet another big win against the Swedish champions. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case. Like the first game, the Swedish side spent most of the game in their own half and rarely tested Edouard Mendy. With Chelsea dominating from start to finish, the Blues created several chances. With that being said, they failed to put the ball in the back of the net as much as they would've liked to have done. In the end, the goal from Hakim Ziyech was enough to get all three points.

5) The Blues will be eyeing up top stop after picking up six points from six following the defeat against Juventus

With Chelsea being drawn in the same group as Juventus, Malmo and Zenit st Petersburg, it's fair to say that Tuchel would've been happy with the reasonable draw. Realistically, the only tough test in the group stage is Juventus. After defeating Zenit on matchday one, the Blues were beaten away to Juventus in their second match. In their next two games since the defeat, Chelsea have won both times. Chelsea's next game in the Champions League is a home fixture against the Italian side. The Blues will be desperate to avenge their defeat and attempt to end the group top of the pile.

