5 Things Learned: Man City 1-0 Chelsea | Premier League

City dominated the first half of the game and should have scored after 40 minutes when Jack Grealish was through on goal after a mistake by Mateo Kovacic, but his effort was saved well by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea were passive in the first half, but almost started the second with a goal, Romelu Lukaku had his shot well saved by Ederson, with Hakim Ziyech sending the rebound over the bar.

Chelsea held on for 70 minutes, until former blue Kevin De Bruyne curled a brilliant effort past Kepa from outside the box to send Man City 13 points clear of the blues in the Premier league table.

Chelsea desperately tried to get back into the game by sending on Mason Mount late on, but it was too little, too late.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Here's our five things learned from Chelsea's loss:



1) Left wing back cover is essential

During today’s match, on more than 1 occasion, Raheem Sterling easily found a way past Marcos Alonso, forcing a yellow card from the Chelsea man on one of these occasions. These situations highlighted the need for fresh legs at left wing back. Since the injury suffered by first choice Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso has almost exclusively started in the position. The Spaniard’s defensive vulnerability has always been a feature of his game, but now 31, it appears he cannot move as freely as he once could. He now struggles to get past the half-way line, which used to one of the positives of him in that position. Now the Blues have missed out on Lucas Digne, who moved to Aston Villa from Everton, the Club have recalled Kenedy from his loan Flamengo. It came as a surprise, but the Brazilian will be keen to take his chance. He has the legs going forward that Chelsea lack right now on that position, and despite not being ideal, it may be Chelsea’s best option at this point to give him a chance in that position to relieve the pressure on Alonso.

2) Mount has to play

The suprise when the lineups were announced was that Thomas Tuchel had started without Mason Mount. The Englishman is essential to Chelsea’s creativity, and the blues didn’t look anywhere near as dangerous in the final third without his presence. There seemed to be a disconnect in the middle of the pitch during the first half which limited the attacking opportunities for Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic. For a game as important as this one, where a win would mean the gap at the top would be cut to 7 points, Mount's creativity was missed in the first half. During the break, Mount was warming up in preparation for the second half, but even after 60 minutes, when the Blues were in desperate need of a break through to keep any title hopes alive, Mount remained on the bench. Only after 78 minutes were the bench preparing to bring him on, at which point Chelsea were 1-0 down and chasing the game. The blues really missed Mount, and when he eventually came on in the 81st minute, it was too late for him to have any significant influence.

IMAGO / PA Images

3) Kepa has become an excellent second choice

Famed during his first two seasons at the club for his poor form, as well as other actions which painted him in a negative light, the Spanish goalkeeper needed to do a lot to redeem himself after his difficult start in England. Since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, Arrizabalaga has been firmly behind Edouard Mendy in the pecking order, but with Mendy now at AFCON, Kepa has stepped up brilliantly in the Senegalese goalkeeper's absense. Two clean sheets in the two-legged Carabao cup semi-final against Tottenham, and today a brilliant save from Jack Grealish's shot when it seemed certain that the England international would open the scoring. He now seems confident in his ability as a goalkeeper, and appears to have cut the glaring mistakes which plagued his time in goal during Frank Lampard's first season in charge. He now commands the box well and isn't afraid to come out for crosses, added to the fact that he has a brilliant record on penalties, and the blues have arguably one of the best second choice goalkeepers in the league at the moment. There wasn't much he could have done about Kevin De Bruyne's opener, a wonderful strike which gave him no chance.

4) It looks like the trophy is staying in Manchester

Even with victory at the Etihad stadium, getting back into the title race would have been a massive task. Too many draws over the Christmas period would almost certainly have been Chelsea's undoing. Today, despite a spirited second half performance, Kevin De Bruyne's after 70 minutes meant that Manchester City went 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League, and look likely to run away with it for a second straight season. At the start of the season, off the back of the Blues victory over City in the Champions League final, a title challenge seemed possible. Injuries and poor results have curtailed this, in a Premier league campaign that started with such promise, it looks as though Chelsea will be a distance second, at best, in the Premier League this season.

5) The season isn't over yet

It was a very disappointing result once again this season, but it shouldn't be viewed as the end of Chelsea's season. A top three finish would be Chelsea's best league finish for three years, and the Blues are also in the final of the Carabao cup, are in the round of 16 in the Champions league, and are in the Fourth round of the Fa cup. Add to the fact that the blues travel to the Club world cup in February, and have already won the UEFA super cup this season, despite league disappointment, this could still be a very successful season for Tuchel's team

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube