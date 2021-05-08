5 Things Learned: Manchester City 1-2 Chelsea | Premier League

Goals from Hakim Ziyech and Marcos Alonso secured all three points for the Blues away to Pep's Manchester City.

In the first half, City took the lead through Raheem Sterling. City had the chance to double their lead, but Sergio Aguero missed from the spot.

In the second half, the Blues turned it around. Hakim Ziyech equalised midway through the second half. With a minute to go Marcos Alonso scored to give Tuchel's side a much needed three points.

Here are five things we learned from Chelsea's win.



1) The change in team selection may have affected the momentum

Going into the game with City, Tuchel said during the press conference that there will be changes to the side. The likes of Marcos Alonso, Reece James and Hakim Ziyech all started for the Blues. As well as that, manchester City's starting eleven was not their finest. Throughout the game, it was clear that the standard of football was not up to scratch. This may be down to the fact that both sides went for it during the Champions League semi-final.

2) Chelsea and their enjoyment down the right-hand side

In the second half, the Blues had a lot of luck down the right-hand side. With both Reece James and Hakim Ziyech starting on that flank, it was clear that Thomas Tuchel wanted to target the side of Benjamin Mendy. The majority of Chelsea's chances came down that ride hand flank. For the Blues' first goal, Hakim Ziyech netted after a great spell out wide. For the Blues' winner, Timo Werner was played in with the forward finding Marcos Alonso.

Chelsea arguably did the most damage down the right hand side. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

3) A tale of two halves

Going into the final forty-five, Thomas Tuchel's side were a goal down. Raheem Sterling netted on the stroke of half time. There was an opportunity for City to double the lead. However, Sergio Aguero missed a penalty. That miss seemed to spark some new life into the Chelsea. The Blues came out guns blazing in the second half. Without a shadow of a doubt, Tuchel's men were the better team in the second half. Their ability to press well and burst through the flanks caused a lot of problems for City in what was a great performance.

4) The Blues pounced on a chance to go above Leicester

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester played a day before Thomas Tuchel's side and dropped points at home to Newcastle. A win for Chelsea against City, and they would go above the foxes. With both Hakim Ziyech and Marcos Alonso netting, it allowed Chelsea to go into third and have some breathing room ahead of the likes of West Ham and Liverpool. With barely any games to go, the Blues needed the win as they attempt to earn themselves Champions League football.

Thomas Tuchel's side will have the momentum going into the final few games. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

5) Thomas Tuchel's side can't afford to drop points now

When you look at the Blues' final Premier League games of the season, the only game they could theoretically drop points was away to City. However, a last-minute winner from Marcos Alonso gave the Blues all three points. On paper, Tuchel's side was much the better in the final forty-five minutes. Chelsea seemed to target the right-hand side well and thoroughly deserved their win. With Arsenal, Leicester and Aston Villa still to come, Chelsea cannot afford to slip up going into the final few games of the season.

Next up for Thomas Tuchel's side is Arsenal in the Premier League.



