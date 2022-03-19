5 Things Learned: Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea | FA Cup

Chelsea reached the FA cup semi-final for the third season in succession after a 2-0 against Middlesbrough.

Thomas Tuchel's side took the lead after 15 minutes, a cross from Mason Mount finished off by Romelu Lukaku for the Belgians first goal since he scored the winner against Luton Town in the previous round.

The Blues continued to dominate large parts of the first half, and after 31 minutes doubled their lead. Hakim Ziyech hit a swerving effort which beat Middlesbrough goalkeeper Joe Lumley and found the bottom corner.

IMAGO / PA Images

The second half didn't see any more goals, with Chelsea controlling most of the ball and dampening Middlesbrough's attacks when the vocal crowd got behind the home team.

Chelsea saw the game out, with Tuchel leading the team to their third semi-final of the season.

Here is five things Absolute Chelsea learned from Saturday's win:

1) Mason Mount at his best

Over the last few games, Mason Mount had struggled to influence games, this was best highlighted with his poor performance against Newcastle in which he was substituted. Today he showed that form is temporary, class is permanent. He was vital in attacking areas, and showed this with his inch-perfect cross finding Lukaku to give the Blues the lead. His link up play was very good, and looked energetic both on and off the ball. When he is in form he is comfortably one of Chelsea's best players, and at only 23 years old, will surely be vital to the team for years to come.

Romelu Lukaku scored for the second round in a row IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

2) Hakim Ziyech a great asset to the team

A goal and some very good moments today for Hakim Ziyech in what is turning into a very good season for the Moroccan. His goal and overall today was exactly the sort of thing The Blues wanted to see when he was signed from Ajax in 2020, a goal from range which evaded the goalkeeper, and a very good attacking performance from the right. Last season he struggled with injuries and inconsistent from, this season he seems to be able to make a real difference in attacking areas. In a team with many very good attacking players, he provides a extra element with his ball-playing ability, and is starting to become more clinical in front of goal. With his retirement from national team duty, Chelsea should take advantage of the fact that they possess a very special player.

3) Thomas Tuchel is working wonders

Considering the amount of noise surrounding the club at the moment, it must be said how well Thomas Tuchel is handling this situation. Performances haven't always been great but the results are there, such as the league game at home to Newcastle and the Champions league game away to Lille. Tuchel has made sure that the players are fully focused on football and not events happening off of the pitch. The Blues know how to find a way to win and Tuchel's management and handling of the current situation are a big part of this. Chelsea really can't afford to lose him.

Hakim Ziyech celebrates making it 2-0 IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

4) Thiago Silva is special

It seems as if every time I speak about a Chelsea match, I end up praising Thiago Silva, and to be honest, it's hard not to. The 37 year old is so consistent, and plays like someone 10 years younger than himself. He was calm and collected on the ball, meaning that the defence was never rattled. He marshalled the back line excellently and was consistently able to play the ball out from the back. A great player in great form, it's a shame that Chelsea couldn't have signed him years earlier, such is his quality.

5) Job done, where others failed

The draw which saw the Blues face a trip to Middlesbrough seemed a tough assignment on paper. Boro had knocked out Manchester United and Tottenham in previous two rounds, whilst Chelsea had struggled in victories against Plymouth and Luton. Today the quality of the World and European champions was clear to see, particularly in the first half where Lukaku and Ziyech scored to essentially send them through. Middlesbrough have been in good form at home, having won their last nine games at the Riverside before today, but Chelsea were clinical in the first half, and controlled the game in the second. An impressive display which saw them reach yet another semi-final.

