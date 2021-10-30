5 Things Learned: Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea | Premier League

The Blues picked up a vital win away to Newcastle in what was a dominant display from Thomas Tuchel's side.

From the first whistle, Chelsea were quick to show off their intent. Unfortunately, they were unable to break Newcastle down.

However, in the second half, Reece James netted twice and Jorginho scored from the spot to ensure victory for the Blues.

It was a Reece James masterclass in the second half. Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Here are five things we learned from Chelsea's win:

1) Callum Hudson-Odoi key to breaking down Newcastle's backline

When looking at the team sheet prior to the match, there weren't many Chelsea players in the team that had the speed to get in behind Newcastle's defence. However, Callum Hudson-Odoi was named in the starting eleven. Throughout the majority of the game, Newcastle were camped inside their own half. Therefore, the Blues had to find a way to break through Newcastle's firm line. Thankfully, the wide areas were key for Chelsea. Callum was instrumental out on the left-hand side. His bursting runs and trickery paid dividends for Thomas Tuchel's men. It was his cross that set up the first Chelsea goal in what was a great display from the youngster.

2) Two moments of brilliance from Reece James changed the game

From the get-go, it was clear that Newcastle were going to sit back and play for a point. It was vital that the Blues were patient and cautious in their approach throughout the game. At times, it was a frustrating watch. For a large chunk of the game, Tuchel's men must've wondered whether the goal was coming. In the second half, it took a moment of magic from Reece James to open the scoring. His delicious half volley gave Karl Darlow no chance. Just moments later, James scored his second of the game. His arrowed shot was accurately placed into the back of the net. At a time where Chelsea needed someone to step up, up stepped Reece James.

Callum Hudson-Odoi deserves the plaudits for his performance. Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

3) It was a real composed performance from Tuchel's side

Over the years, Chelsea have struggled against teams that have sat back and played for the draw. With Newcastle in the process of getting a new manager through the door, their aim was to try and get whatever they could from the game. In the first half, the Blues struggled to get through Newcastle's solid backline. In previous years, the Blues would've gotten frustrated and lost their momentum. However, in the second half, Chelsea kept at it and were eventually rewarded for their efforts. As soon as the first goal went in, the floodgates started to open. Eventually, Tuchel's side secured a dominant win.

4) The decision to take off N'Golo Kante was the correct decision by Tuchel

Going into the clash with Newcastle, the Blues were expected to get all three points. The first forty-five was a frustrating spell for Chelsea. Tuchel's men had all of the ball and created a lot of chances. With that being said, they just couldn't put the ball in the back of the net. In the end, Tuchel opted to bring off N'Golo Kante in the second half. Ruben Loftus-Cheek was brought on as well as Ross Barkley, who came on for Hakim Ziyech. That seemed to give Chelsea that extra spark going forward. It allowed the Blues to get more men into the box. In the end, the Blues got their goals in a crucial win.

Thomas Tuchel was right to make key changes in the second half. Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

5) Chelsea's squad depth is second to none

Ahead of the showdown with Newcastle, the Blues were without Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic. Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi were all given the nod further forward for Tuchel's side. Despite the fact that Chelsea were missing several key players, their starting eleven was enough to get the job done. It showed that if key players are out injured, then the side have players capable of coming into the team and putting on a solid display for the manager.

