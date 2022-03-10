5 Things Learned: Norwich City 1-3 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea's trip to Carrow Road was overshadowed by today's news that the UK government has sanctioned Roman Abramovich in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine - including all of his assets and subsequently Chelsea Football Club. As a result, the club are unable to sell tickets outside of the season ticket fanbase, cannot sell merchandise, and now have a spending cap on travelling/catering for away games.

Despite this, there is still football to be played, with Chelsea five points ahead of Arsenal in 3rd place, who have a game in hand. Kai Havertz and Saul retained their place in the starting XI after a fine run of form, with Timo Werner making just his seventh league start of the season. N'golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger rotated to the bench, with Reece James and Christian Pulisic missing out through injury. Chelsea travelled to Norwich winning their last four visits to Carrow Road, and thrashing The Canaries 7-0 in the reverse fixture.

The Blues got off to a blistering start - Trevoh Chalobah netting his fourth goal in all competitions with a close range header in just the second minute to open the scoring, before Mason Mount doubled the lead 11 minutes later, his fourth goal against Norwich this season, and sixth in his career. In all honesty, the 0-2 score line at half-time flattered Norwich, the home side shaky in defence and toothless in attack.

Norwich upped the tempo in the second half, Ruben Loftus-Cheek introduced for Cesar Azpilicueta at the break. Trevoh Chalobah, usually a superb presence in defence [see below], was unlucky to concede a penalty with just over 20 minutes left on the clock - which Teemu Pukki calmly slotted past Edouard Mendy. Romelu Lukaku and Kante entered the fray with five minutes remaining - the former squandering a good chance to put the game to bed with his first touch of the game. However, Kai Havertz made sure of the three points shortly after - a fine finish for a player in excellent form, Chelsea winning their 16th league game of the season, and on course for a third consecutive top four finish.

1) With Christensen apparently on the way out, Chalobah remains a reliable long-term option

With the ongoing speculation regarding Andreas Christensen's Chelsea future, the Dane heavily linked with a free transfer to Barcelona in the summer, Chelsea are blessed with the presence of Trevoh Chalobah in the squad, a Blue since the age of eight. The 22-year-old has had a superb season to date, featuring in 16 league games so far, keeping seven clean sheets, and chipping in with a handful of important goals. After a fruitful loan last season in France with Lorient, the defender has acclimatised well to the demands of Premier League football, and is a versatile option for the coming years. Whilst Chelsea fans hope Christensen pens a new deal at the club, this appears uncertain given the recent sanctions placed on Abramovich - and Chalobah has now staked his claim as a long-term asset in his potential absence.

2) Mason Mount goal huge for his confidence

Mason Mount started his 38th game across all competitions tonight - a huge volume of football played in the last couple seasons for the midfielder. However, he hasn't netted since the home clash against Everton in December, struggling with a range of fitness issues and a lack of consistent form, missing a couple of huge chances in the Carabao Cup final. A finely taken goal will do him the world of good - Mount is versatile, hard-working, technically gifted and integral to Thomas Tuchel's style of football, able to drop in between the lines and link play between the attackers and midfield, linking up beautifully with Kai Havertz. With the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic both particularly injury-prone, a fit and firing Mason Mount is brilliant news for Chelsea fans as the Blues look to compete across multiple competitions and pick up more silverware this season.

3) Thiago Silva an image of calm, as usual

It's hard to believe Thiago Silva is 37 years old. The Brazilian has taken to life in West London like a duck to water - missing just six league games this season to date, an integral member of Chelsea's backline. The defender adds much-needed seniority alongside Chalobah and/or Christensen, and is fundamental to the side's build-up play with his excellent long-rage passing and diagonal balls. The centre-back has averaged a 92% pass completion rate across all competitions, whilst his 'progressive passing distance' ranks in the top 1% for centre-backs in Europe's 'top five' leagues this season. Additionally, his 'passes into the final third' [5.2] and 'passes into the penalty area' per 90 [0.5] also both rank in the top 8%. Thiago Silva again exhibited his qualities of calmness and leadership tonight - especially relevant given his former side PSG's capitulation in Madrid in the Champions League last night.

4) Saul growing in stature after slow start

After a difficult start to his Chelsea career for Atletico Madrid loanee Saul Niguez - who played just 92 minutes of Premier League football in his first 10 games, the Spaniard is growing in confidence and proving his value as a versatile option in a congested fixture schedule. Saul completed the full 90 minutes against Burnley and Luton Town in the league and FA Cup respectively, as well as picking up minutes in the FIFA Club World Cup final. In the former game, Saul completed 89% of his attempted passes, including two key passes, as well as playing four of five attempted 'long balls'. With Ben Chilwell definitively out injured for the rest of the season, Saul is a valuable option in the left wing-back role, with compatriot Marcos Alonso and recalled loanee Kenedy rotation options in that position.

5) Silky Kai Havertz makes the difference again

Kai Havertz has faced a platitude of problems since his arrival at Chelsea in the summer of 2020 - ranging from COVID, injuries, a managerial and tactical change, and frequent positional shifts to accommodate other players. However, the German is now in rich form in the 'false 9' position, and proved his quality on a night when Chelsea had to grind out the second-half to secure the victory. Havertz has scored three and assisted one in his last two league games, as well as scoring the winner in the Club World Cup Final, and is hitting form at a crucial time for the Blues. The attacker provided fluidity and constant dangerous movement in attack, impressing with a fantastic first touch and positional sense, and looks set to keep club record signing Romelu Lukaku on the bench for the foreseeable future if he continues to perform and impress as he has done in recent weeks.

