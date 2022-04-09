5 Things Learned: Southampton 0-6 Chelsea | Premier League

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea got back to winning ways with an emphatic 6-0 win over Southampton at St Mary's.

Chelsea took the lead after 8 minutes, Marcos Alonso firing between the legs of Fraser Forster.

Mason Mount doubled the lead after 15 minutes, slotting past Forster into the far corner.

Timo Werner made it 3-0 after 22 minutes, rounding Forster and finishing from a tight angle after a brilliant run. Kai Havertz then made it 4-0 after 31 minutes when Werner's shot came off the post, and landed at the feet of his fellow German to score into an empty net.

It was 5-0 after 50 minutes, Ngolo Kante's effort was only parried by Forster into the path of Werner, who comfortably slotted home.

Mount then scored his second after Christian Pulisic and Werner were denied by Forster, the Englishman scoring his second of the game.

A much needed win for the Blues, who will now look to overturn a 3-1 defecit aganist Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Here is five things Absolute Chelsea learned from Saturday's win:

1) Chelsea are down but not out against Real Madrid

Wednesday nights defeat against Real Madrid was a frustrating result where poor individual performances cost the Blues dearly. However, today's game reminded everyone the talent possessed in the Chelsea squad. Admittedly, Southampton are not on the same level as Real Madrid, but this result surely gave them a boost that was much needed after two home defeats in a row. 3-1 is going to be difficult to overturn, but an early goal could make things very interesting.

2) Timo Werner could be useful in the second leg

Timo Werner has had his fair share of critics due to his poor goal scoring record at Chelsea. Today, he played with more confidence and belief than in previous weeks, and he was able to score some confidence boosting goals to add to what was already an emphatic scoreline. On Tuesday night, Werner's pace could trouble the Madrid backline, which despite seeing out a victory at Stamford Bridge, may be susceptible to the German, who caused so many problems during last seasons tie against the Spaniards. With goals under his belt now as well, he has a strong case to start at the Bernabeu.

3) The Blues look far better with a natural left wing back

Marcos Alonso is by no means the greatest defender in the world, but his presence brought something that was missed during the first leg against Real Madrid, a left footed player on the left hand side of defence. Cesar Azpilicueta started on the left of defence on Wednesday night, but is right footed and struggles to get into attacking positions, particularly considering his advanced age. Alonso scored today and entered attacking positions with ease throughout the match, love him or hate him, he may have an important role to play in the second leg.

4) Mason Mount is vital

Mason Mount proved today why he's a key player in the Chelsea team, two goals and an all-round great performance for the England international. He is the engine in Chelsea's attack and drives the team forward at will when he is in form. Mount has struggled at points of this season, but his talent and influence on the pitch cannot be denied, and Chelsea are a far better team with him in it.

5) Top four is almost secure

After last weekend's humbling by Brentford at home, as well as a big win for Tottenham the day after, left a gap of only four points between the North London club and the Blues, with Arsenal closing in as well. Luckily, with the result today, combined with two losses in a row for Arsenal, means that it looks unlikely that Chelsea will have to get through a nervy final day of the season to try and secure Champions League football, like the two proceeding seasons. A big improvement in what has become a very difficult season for the Blues.

