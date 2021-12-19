5 Things Learned: Wolves 0-0 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea struggled to a bore 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

In a game that will be fondly remembered by no one in years to come, a Pensioners outfit beleaguered by a need to field players returning from injury who were not match fit were mostly swamped by a sea of orange.

Save for a quick break from the off, the hosts effectively had it all their own way in the first half. The ball even ended up in the back of Edouard Mendy's net, after the home side ruthlessly broke at pace and caught the Blues napping. Fortunately, said nap was excused by the linesman's' offside flag.

Half-time was without a shadow of a doubt as much of a relief to Chelsea fans as it would have been for Thomas Tuchel, with both parties seeing the eleven men in royal blue bettered in all departments bar the score-line. In retrospect, hanging on to stalemate in the first 45 was a respectable outcome for a club denied postponement of this fixture in spite of a raft of positive Covid cases.

The battling Blues came out with greater fight and spirit after the interval, although still to no potent level of cutting edge and incision. Christian Pulisic went closest for the West Londoners, with Wolves goalkeeper José Sá equal to his deft attempt 15 minutes from time.

This occasion will be one to forget in a hurry, and a trip to Brentford for the EFL Cup quarter final on Wednesday represents the perfect opportunity. In the interim, here are five things we learned from Chelsea's draw at Wolves...

1) Chelsea are going to get no favours from the Premier League

There is certainly a case to be made that there shouldn't have been an opportunity to learn five things today, and not because of the fog that shrouded Molineux. The pitch may have been obscured, but what was clear to see is that Chelsea were not at full strength. Unable to name a full bench of senior players - a bench with two goalkeepers and no attackers, it must be added - the Blues had applied for the game to be postponed on account of a high number of Covid cases in the camp. Disappointingly, but perhaps to no level of surprise, the Premier League rejected the request. Fans can draw their own conclusions around the decision - and perhaps, therein lies the problem, with little transparency, consistency nor criteria set in stone around postponements - but what is clear is that Chelsea will just have to get on with it and do their talking on the pitch if they are to keep pace and challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for the domestic title this season.

2) The Blues are in desperate need of a break to recharge - be it mentally, physically, or indeed both

For large swathes of proceedings it looked as if the hosts had an extra man on the pitch, suffocating Chelsea in the press and cutting off passing lanes with ease. Two early yellows cards handed out to Trevoh Chalobah and Antonio Rudiger also perfectly encapsulated how the Pensioners were second best to most contested balls. It became an easier watch in the second half, but it is indisputable that form and results have significantly dipped and dropped off. A succession of key injuries and illnesses are largely to thank - these poor showings simply wouldn't happen to this extent if Thomas Tuchel had a full contingent to call upon - but the Pensioners will simply have to make do with the hand they have been dealt with fixtures coming thick and fast.

3) Christian Pulisic isn't working as a false 9, and the powers at be at Cobham must be wondering whether they would have been best served keeping hold of Armando Broja

With the greatest of respect to Captain America, the past two matches have been a painful watch. His hold-up play with his back to goal just isn't refined enough to bring in his teammates, and his pace and directness would be better served coming in off those theoretical lay-offs. Meanwhile, Chelsea's Albanian gunman is firing for Southampton, with a respectable 6 goals for the Saints already. Before Romelu Lukaku came in from Internazionale for a pretty penny, it seemed that Broja would have a role in the first team squad this season. The late decision to send him on loan may prove beneficial in the long run, but in the short-term it has left Chelsea short. There's a degree of unpredictability in the public health situation, of course, but it's not beyond the realms to assume Chelsea's only registered strikers could fall foul at any one time - or at least have a contingency plan in place that doesn't involve fielding the American in a position in which all of his best qualities are suppressed and his shortcomings are exacerbated.

4) Chelsea fans are going to have to get behind the struggling Saúl Ñíguez

It'd be a fair assessment to say that the Atletico Madrid loanee has had a tough start to life in blue. The fanfare and spectacle around the Spaniard's deadline day arrival has soon dissipated and given way to a fervent criticism amongst the Chelsea faithful - so much so that Thomas Tuchel had to address the social media noise in his pre-match press conference. Clearly, those appeals fell on deaf ears if reaction to the below tweet is anything to go by - but with Chelsea so short in the midfield for various different reasons, the one-time La Liga winner has had to be utilised in spite of his woes, including a rote and non-descript showing here. Some vocal encouragement and empathy may well work wonders. If not, he will be heading back to the Iberian peninsula soon enough anyway.

5) The indomitable N'Golo Kante has returned, and he was best of a bad bunch

A welcome return from injury at a critical time, and the Frenchman looked like he hadn't missed a step. His usual buzzing energy was vital in keeping some element of control in the midfield at times when Wolves threatened to bypass it at will. His surging runs were also on display, but the movement in front of him was effectively non-existent and thus such efforts were for nought. It bodes well to a certain extent that the World Cup and multiple time Premier League champion can stroll back in and be head and shoulders above the rest, but it's also somewhat of a damning indictment to his peers who are not putting in performances of a similarly requisite level.

