5 Things Learned: Zenit St Petersburg 3-3 Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea stuttered to a 3-3 stalemate with Zenit St Petersburg at the Gazprom Arena in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Blues were pretty miserable in the face of a frosty Russian reception in Russia - not only from the home faithful, but very literally in the sharp -12°C bite of winter - and consequently only go through to the Last 16 of the competition as runners up of Group H.

In keeping with the climate, both defences took turns to be frozen solid. Just 90 seconds had passed before the visitors went ahead through a Timo Werner tap-in on the goal-line. The hosts would respond with a quickfire double - Claudinho afforded the freedom of the six-yard box to head home in the 38th minute before Sardar Azmoun similarly sprung off the shoulder of the last man three minutes later to round an otherwise excellent Kepa Arrizabalaga.

IMAGO / Russian Look

After watching Zenit nearly add a rapid third, Thomas Tuchel will have been understandably livid with his players' pathetic capitulation going into the break. A penny for the thoughts of owner Roman Abramovich, too, who was in attendance.

Some inspiration was needed in the second period. Efforts were mostly as languid and pedestrian as those seen in the first, until the superb Werner sparked into life. A neat 1-2 with Ross Barkley concluded with the German sliding across for Romelu Lukaku to bring parity in minute 62, before 'Turbo Timo' rifled home himself with five minutes to go.

A mostly insipid showing was topped off by the Russians scoring an equaliser deep into stoppage time. With the Last 16 draw on Monday, the Blues can now turn their attention back to domestic dealings with Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds next on the agenda on Saturday. In the interim, here are five things we learned from Chelsea's win against Zenit:

1) Kepa Arrizabalaga can hold his head high as one of few to take some credit away from St Petersburg...

The Spaniard was probably looking forward to a relatively quiet evening, deputising in the place of stalwart Edouard Mendy who was in dire need of a rest. As it happened, the fixture ended up being a chance to blow off the cobwebs. A string of fine, brave saves kept the scoreline down in the first-half - a sad indictment of the Chelsea performance - and he was visibly apoplectic at the shambles he was witnessing in front of him. More vital stops were to follow in the final 45. There will be some mutterings about his inability to keep out the late Zenit equaliser, but frankly he stopped tonight from becoming one of Chelsea's biggest European embarrassments.

2) ...But it's Timo Werner who will take home the plaudits as the man of the moment, and that cannot be begrudged

Where those around him laboured, the former Leipzig man stood up to be counted. Two goals and an assist on the face of it alone says it all, but it was his industry, his hard-work and his determination not to let his head drop while all around him were losing theirs which was the most pleasing aspect of his performance. His unselfishness to tee it up on a plate for strike partner Lukaku could be vital in getting the Belgian firing, and was emblematic of his constant endeavour to provide fresh impetus - some of his colleagues would do well to take a leaf out of his book.

IMAGO / Russian Look

3) On this evidence, Andreas Christensen's contract extension is no given

There's been a subtle but steady decline in the Dane's performances since being restored to the squad following contract squabbles, but tonight they fell off the edge of a cliff. He wandered aimlessly and wistfully - caught flat-footed for the first, sorely at fault for the Russian's second, and for all intents and purposes enabling a third mere seconds later if not for the heroics of his goalkeeper. His defensive partners did not crown themselves in glory, either, but the Barcelona-linked man stuck out like a sore thumb. This was the Christensen of old - out of position, weak and a second off the pace. Chelsea fans will be hoping for a quick resolution to his saga either way, but there is no doubting that his focus is anywhere other than the task at hand.

4) The Pensioners' injury crisis is biting even harder than the Siberian winter

There was a lot of fun - or head-scratching, depending on your disposition - to be had when the away sides' team-sheet was released tonight. It was not immediately apparent where a brunt of the side would be deployed, with Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Saúl Ñíguez looking like they were the potential fall guys acting as the square pegs filling round, medical room-sized holes in the Blues' armour. While the fun soon subsided after all of the above underwhelmed in those roles, it is a stark reminder of the headache that is facing Thomas Tuchel with so many key players out of action at the crunch time of the Christmas footballing schedule. With all due respect to a spirited Zenit St Petersburg, that the hodgepodge does not result in victory on nights like this doesn't bode well. The German will be keen to get some more of his heavy hitters back into the fold before long so as to reinforce the thin on the ground European champions and Premier League title contenders.

IMAGO / Russian Look

5) (Some of) Chelsea's potential opponents in the Last 16

With a heart-breaking late equaliser meaning Juventus pip Chelsea to the post at the helm of Group H, Thomas Tuchel and his men are unseeded and will face seeded group winners in the next round. Seeded teams that Chelsea can face who are currently qualified are Bayern Munich, Ajax and Real Madrid, with another club TBD in tonight's late kick-offs. In spite of potential opposition of a high calibre and pedigree - and this tame performance - the reigning Champions of Europe will fancy their chances no matter which name comes out of the pot at 11am UK time next Monday (13th December).

