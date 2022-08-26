Skip to main content

A Look Back At The Last Time Chelsea Played Leicester City

Chelsea is set to take on Leicester City in their fourth game of the Premier League season at Stamford Bridge this weekend but what happened when the clubs met in their previous fixture?

 Heading back to game week 27 last season, Chelsea hosted Leicester City at Stamford Bridge which saw the game finish in a 1-1 draw. 

Chelsea Leicester last season

Thomas Tuchel played his classic three-at-the-back formation with Romelu Lukaku leading the line whereas Leicester matched the Blue's defence but played two up top.

Leicester City took the lead after James Maddison capitalised on a rebound, giving the away side a goal within the first 10 minutes of the match. 

Chelsea then equalised 30 minutes later after Marcos Alonso met a perfect cross from Reece James, where he brought the ball down and struck it into the bottom left corner. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The rest of the game saw Chelsea on top of the ball but wasteful when it came to capitalising on the chances they created. The Blues would have felt frustrated with this result after the away side scored their only shot on target of the game.

Marc Cucurella v Leeds

Coming into this game now, both sides will be looking to bounce back after losing their previous games and poor starts to the season. 

Chelsea and Leicester are also in talks for the Foxes defender Wesley Fofana. It has been confirmed the Frenchmen will not be in the squad to face Chelsea and will train with the under-21s.

                                                 Read More Chelsea Stories

Anthony Gordon and Frank Lampard
Transfer News

'He's Our Player' - Frank Lampard On Chelsea Target Anthony Gordon

By Melissa Edwards
Christian Pulisic v Real Madrid
News

Everything You Need To Know About Chelsea's Champions League Group Stage

By Melissa Edwards
Mateo Kovacic
Transfer News

'I couldn’t wait to get back on the pitch with the boys'- Mateo Kovacic On Coming Back From Injury

By Connor Dossi-White
Champions League ball
News

The 2022 Champions League Group Stage Ball Has Arrived

By Melissa Edwards
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

'I'm Not Sure We Expect A Fourth Bid'- Leicester City Boss Brendan Rodgers On Chelsea Target Wesley Fofana

By Connor Dossi-White
Wesley Fofana
News

Wesley Fofana Left Out Of Leicester Squad For Chelsea Clash

By Luka Foley
Trevoh Chalobah
Transfer News

Chelsea Defender Trevoh Chalobah Is 'Very Willing' To Join Inter Milan On Loan

By Connor Dossi-White
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Close To Chelsea Move With Player At Airport

By Luka Foley