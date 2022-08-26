A Look Back At The Last Time Chelsea Played Leicester City

Chelsea is set to take on Leicester City in their fourth game of the Premier League season at Stamford Bridge this weekend but what happened when the clubs met in their previous fixture?

Heading back to game week 27 last season, Chelsea hosted Leicester City at Stamford Bridge which saw the game finish in a 1-1 draw.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Thomas Tuchel played his classic three-at-the-back formation with Romelu Lukaku leading the line whereas Leicester matched the Blue's defence but played two up top.

Leicester City took the lead after James Maddison capitalised on a rebound, giving the away side a goal within the first 10 minutes of the match.

Chelsea then equalised 30 minutes later after Marcos Alonso met a perfect cross from Reece James, where he brought the ball down and struck it into the bottom left corner.

The rest of the game saw Chelsea on top of the ball but wasteful when it came to capitalising on the chances they created. The Blues would have felt frustrated with this result after the away side scored their only shot on target of the game.

IMAGO / News Images

Coming into this game now, both sides will be looking to bounce back after losing their previous games and poor starts to the season.

Chelsea and Leicester are also in talks for the Foxes defender Wesley Fofana. It has been confirmed the Frenchmen will not be in the squad to face Chelsea and will train with the under-21s.

