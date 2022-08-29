A Look Back At The Last Time Chelsea Played Southampton

Heading back to game week 32, Chelsea took the trip down south to face Southampton where they managed to put six past the Saints winning the game 6-0.

Chelsea bounced back after losing their two previous games by demolishing a poor Southampton side.

Marcos Alonso was the first to score after Mason Mount was able to prod the ball into the path of Alonso who slotted the ball home with a low-driven shot.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Eight minutes later Mount doubled the Blue's lead when the English international placed the ball into the bottom left from the edge of the box.

Timo Werner made it three for the away side after the German made a brilliant solo run and calmly put the ball into the back of the Saint's net.

At the half-hour mark, Kai Havertz became the fourth player to score after finding himself in the right place a the right time to tap in a rebound.

Just after the restart, Werner got his second of the day and Chelsea's fifth after capitalising on a rebound.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Minutes later, Mount joined Werner and got his brace after yet another rebouned shot fell to the Englishmen.

Southampton would then hold on for the remaining 30 minutes finishing the game 6-0 to Chelsea.

This was Chelsea's seventh consecutive away win in all competitions, the joint longest winning run in their history.

Read More Chelsea Stories