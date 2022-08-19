'A Team Who Loves The Chaos' - Thomas Tuchel On Leeds vs Chelsea

The Blues head to Elland Road for their third Premier League game of the season and the head coach is preparing for a battle.

Thomas Tuchel held his pre-match press conference on Friday and explained how he expects to see nothing different from what we saw of Leeds United last season.

Mason Mount celebrating at the final whistle with Jorginho in the reverse fixture last season. IMAGO / PA Images

"I expect a high intensity game, high pressing team and a very emotional stadium," he said, "We had a fantastic game last season at Elland Road and scored very early, dominant and effective in front of goal. The red card played into our hands...

"It's a team who loves the chaos, a high acceptance for mistakes, they don't get frustrated, chance to counter-press. We have to be well aware, to manage our expectations, our level of acceptance of mistakes."

The away fixture in May was a resounding 3-0 from Tuchel's men, but the duel at Stamford Bridge went a little differently, with Jorginho securing all three points following a 90 +6 minute penalty in their 3-2 triumph.

Tuchel questioning the fourth official Kevin Friend in the same tie last season. IMAGO / News Images

The German manager also opened up about the draw against Tottenham last week, and what his squad can take from it into this weekend's clash.

"I was impressed," he said, "It's hard to have a clear view where we are in this period of time. I was also not sure. Tottenham were well prepared and it was very impressive to see us perform like this. It's important for me to see this level early.

"It's one thing to perform in one match, a derby, an emotional match. Now to repeat it on a high level, these are the next steps with the guys who played. The process is not finished."

