AC Milan Vs Chelsea Match Preview: UEFA Champions League

Chelsea travel to the San Siro to once again face AC Milan in Matchday 4 of the Champions League.

Chelsea beating the Italians 3-0 last Wednesday did wonders for their position in the group as they now find themselves 2nd, one point behind RB Salzburg, who they play on October 25th and a win tomorrow against Milan would see them go three points clear of the Italians, a huge confidence boost going into the last two group games.

Many would expect Graham Potter to go with the same lineup as he went with last week, the only change being Trevoh Chalobah coming in once again for the injured Wesley Fofana, with the English manager making seven changes to his side in their 3-0 win over Wolves on Saturday. Players who started against Milan and were rested against Wolves include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling, Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

Chilwell is expected to come back into the Chelsea team for tomorrow's match IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Milan recovered from the loss to Chelsea by beating struggling Juventus 2-0 on Saturday to go 4th in Serie A, with the goals coming from former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori and ex-Manchester City forward Brahim Diaz.

Last Time Out

Last Wednesday's fixture was a great evening for Chelsea. Despite the Blues starting slowly, they gradually grew into the game and took the lead on 24 minutes, when Fofana poked home following a corner after some sustained Chelsea pressure.

AC Milan had a golden opportunity to level the game on the stroke of halftime, when Rafael Leao did well to burst down the left wing and feed Charles De Ketelaere, whose close range effort was well saved by Kepa, the follow up being blazed over the bar by Rade Krunic from seven yards.

Chelsea doubled their lead eleven minutes into the second half as Aubameyang converted a James cross from the right and the latter made sure of the points when he smashed an effort into the roof of the net from inside the box six minutes later after receiving a Sterling pass.

Previous Five Results

5th October 2022: Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan (UCL)

26th October 1999: AC Milan 1-1 Chelsea (UCL)

15th September 1999: Chelsea 0-0 AC Milan (UCL)

2nd Match 1966: AC Milan 1-1 Chelsea (Fairs Cup)

16th February 1966: Chelsea 2-1 AC Milan (Fairs Cup)

With both sides level on four points coming into this match, whoever comes away with victory tomorrow will be extremely confident that they can make it through to the knockouts of the competition. Can AC Milan get their revenge or will Potter's Chelsea shut them out once again?

Will Aubameyang score against AC Milan once again? IMAGO / PA Images

Match Details

Kick-off: Tuesday 11th October: 20:00 BST

Venue: San Siro

Referee: Daniel Siebert (Germany)

Assistants: Jan Seidel (Germany) and Rafael Foltyn (Germany)

Fourth Official: Daniel Schlager (Germany)

VAR: Marco Fritz (Germany)

