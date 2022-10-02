AC Milan Without Several Key Players For Chelsea Clash

Chelsea take on AC Milan in the Champions League this coming week, and the Italian side will be without some very key players for the game. It will be an advantage for a Chelsea side who after a draw and a defeat in the competition so far, are looking for their first win.

Rafael Leao will be fit for the game, although Chelsea fans will be hoping he wasn't despite being a target for the club in the coming months. Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be present at the game, and wasn't even registered for the squad in the Champions League due to his injury.

Marc Cucurella may miss the game for Chelsea due to a throat problem.

Graham Potter will be hoping for a win against AC Milan. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Football Italia, AC Milan will be without Davide Calabria, Theo Hernandez, Simon Kjaer, Alexis Saelemaekers, Mike Maignan, and Alessandro Florenzi for the game against Chelsea. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not registered for the Champions League, and Divock Origi and Junior Messias are doubts but not yet confirmed to be out as of yet.

It is a boost for Chelsea, who at this stage really need a win in the competition. A win against Milan will be a massive scalp for Graham Potter, and a sign he can do it at top level in the Champions League.

For Chelsea, N'Golo Kante may be back, as well as Edouard Mendy.