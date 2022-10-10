Skip to main content
AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori Seeks Champions League Revenge vs Chelsea

IMAGO / Colorsport

AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori Seeks Champions League Revenge vs Chelsea

The former Blue is ready for a worthy battle at the San Siro.

Chelsea returned to the UEFA Champions League last week and secured their first victory of the tournament with a 3-0 win over AC Milan at Stamford Bridge. 

Goals from Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James earned all three points in what was a comfortable clash for the Blues who had already suffered a defeat away at Dinamo Zagreb, and a draw against RB Salzburg.   

Both sets of supporters had expected a lot more from Milan, as the Italian title holders brought some passionate travelling fans to watch a performance which was far from it, but that belief will return in the reverse fixture tomorrow evening

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang flipping vs AC Milan

Aubameyang celebrating vs Milan last week. 

Having spent his entire career at Chelsea before making the switch to Milan last season, defender Fikayo Tomori, would like nothing more than to redeem his side whilst they're back on home turf this week. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Talking to Standard Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella, he said: “We are here tomorrow to redeem ourselves. Against Chelsea [last week] it wasn't the real Milan, and it wasn't the reaction we wanted. We know we have to learn from this match.

“After the match against Chelsea I was angry and I wanted to give everything on the pitch, when I scored the goal [vs Juventus] that was my feeling. I wanted to cancel the performance against Chelsea, and I expressed how I felt.”

Fikayo Tomori vs Juventus

Tomori scoring during AC Milan's 2-0 victory over Juventus. 

Chelsea and AC Milan are currently joint on points in Group E as they fight for first and second in a very tight mix. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Raheem Sterling
Match Coverage

Chelsea Transfer Room Writers Predictions: AC Milan Vs Chelsea

By Luka Foley
Kalidou Koulibaly
Match Coverage

AC Milan Vs Chelsea Match Preview: UEFA Champions League

By Luka Foley
Slonina
Transfer News

Report: Gabriel Slonina Will Train With Chelsea This Week

By Dylan McBennett
Mason Mount
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Negotiating With Mason Mount For New Contract

By Dylan McBennett
Lorenzo Pellegrini
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Lorenzo Pellegrini And Yeremy Pino

By Dylan McBennett
Denis Zakaria
Transfer News

Report: Denis Zakaria Chelsea Situation Will Be Discussed Soon

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Marco Van Basten Urges Hakim Ziyech To Leave Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo Not Happy At Manchester United

By Dylan McBennett