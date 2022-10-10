AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori Seeks Champions League Revenge vs Chelsea

Chelsea returned to the UEFA Champions League last week and secured their first victory of the tournament with a 3-0 win over AC Milan at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James earned all three points in what was a comfortable clash for the Blues who had already suffered a defeat away at Dinamo Zagreb, and a draw against RB Salzburg.

Both sets of supporters had expected a lot more from Milan, as the Italian title holders brought some passionate travelling fans to watch a performance which was far from it, but that belief will return in the reverse fixture tomorrow evening.

Aubameyang celebrating vs Milan last week. IMAGO / PA Images

Having spent his entire career at Chelsea before making the switch to Milan last season, defender Fikayo Tomori, would like nothing more than to redeem his side whilst they're back on home turf this week.

Talking to Standard Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella, he said: “We are here tomorrow to redeem ourselves. Against Chelsea [last week] it wasn't the real Milan, and it wasn't the reaction we wanted. We know we have to learn from this match.

“After the match against Chelsea I was angry and I wanted to give everything on the pitch, when I scored the goal [vs Juventus] that was my feeling. I wanted to cancel the performance against Chelsea, and I expressed how I felt.”

Tomori scoring during AC Milan's 2-0 victory over Juventus. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chelsea and AC Milan are currently joint on points in Group E as they fight for first and second in a very tight mix.

Read More Chelsea Stories