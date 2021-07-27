AFC Bournemouth 1-2 Chelsea: Broja and Ugbo on Target as Blues Seal Pre-Season Win

The Blues found fitness in their second match of pre-season as fans returned to stadiums in England.

Chelsea came out 2-1 victors against Bournemouth in the Blues' second match of pre-season, with Thomas Tuchel fielding no less than 22 players.

A goalless first half saw the sides go in level before an Emiliano Marcondes goal gave the visitors the lead on the 66th minute. Substitutes Armando Broja and Ike Ugbo found the net as Chelsea completed a turnaround with goals in the 72nd and 76th minute.

The Blues had a penalty shout within the first minute as Conor Gallagher knicked the ball away from Jack Stacey and the Bournemouth defender appeared to trip Gallagher. However, the referee waved away the midfielder's protest.

Just a few minutes later, Chelsea could've been ahead. A quick counter attack saw Callum Hudson-Odoi play a delightful chipped through ball to Christian Pulisic, who fed Tammy Abraham. The striker laid the ball into Hakim Ziyech, whose curling left footed shot from right hand side of box sailed just wide.

Former Blue Dominic Solanke had the first chance of the match for the visitors but his old academy teammate Lewis Baker was quick to block with 15 minutes gone.

Straight on the counter attack, Ziyech picked the ball off on the left-hand side of the Chelsea half and delivered a fantastic ball to Hudson-Odoi on the right before the winger forced a save from Mark Travers.

Hudson-Odoi was the bright spark for the Blues in the first half, combining often with Danny Drinkwater and Ziyech. Drinkwater found the wing-back in space on the right and his low driven cross found Abraham, who forced another save from Travers.

With just over 35 minutes played, Ziyech once again split the Bournemouth defence as he played a lovely weighted pass to Abraham, who took a touch onto his right foot before testing Travers.

The last chance of the half came through Chelsea finding joy down the right hand side as Drinkwater found Hudson-Odoi once again. The 20-year-old laid off to Ziyech on the corner of the box, whose left-footed cross was headed over by Abraham with five minutes left of the first half.

The second half saw seven chances as Edouard Mendy, Ross Barkley, Matt Miazga, Jake Clarke-Salter, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Broja and Trevoh Chalobah replaced Kepa Arrizabalaga, Drinkwater, Ziyech, Pulisic, Baker and Sterling.

The hosts should've been ahead three minutes into the second half as Gallagher slipped at the half-way line and was dispossessed by David Brooks, who ran in on goal but dragged his shot wide.

The hosts were presented with yet another glorious chance as Stacey picked out Kyle Edwards within the six yard box but Mendy produced a fine save with his feet to deny the Bournemoth trialist.

The substitutes combined as Chelsea registered their first shot on target of the second half with Chalobah picking out Miazga. Unfortunately the defender could not direct his header beyond the gloves of Travers.

A triple change on the hour mark saw Hudson-Odoi, Abraham and Marcos Alonso replaced by Davide Zappacosta, Ike Ugbo and Baba Rahman.

Minutes later and Bournemouth found themselves ahead. A move down the left hand side saw Stacey's cross flicked on by Solanke before Marcondes headed into an open net.

Chelsea were back on level terms just five minutes later as Rahman delivered an inch perfect cross to find Broja unmarked in the Bournemouth box. The Albanian cushioned the ball down before calmly finishing into the roof of the net.

Ugbo put the Blues ahead on the 76th minute, combining with fellow substitute Barkley as the striker headed home from point blank range following a corner delivery.

Gallagher completed the full 90 minutes as Chelsea came out 2-1 winners on the south coast.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube