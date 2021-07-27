AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly

Everything you need to know to watch the game.

Chelsea face AFC Bournemouth in their second game of pre-season at the Vitality Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel's men began pre-season with a convincing 6-1 win over Peterborough United and now head down to the south coast after a short camp in Ireland last week.

Here are all the details that you need to tune in AFC Bournemouth versus Chelsea on Tuesday 27 July:



Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 19:45 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 14:45 EST

Pacific time: 11:45 PST

How to Watch

For UK and USA based supporters, the game will be available to watch via the Chelsea 5th Stand App and via the club's official website.

