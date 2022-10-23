Skip to main content
'Always A Tough Fixture' - Cesar Azpilicueta On Manchester United Draw

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta spoke with the Chelsea media team to reveal his thoughts on Saturday's draw.

A fixture notorious for producing draws did just that again on Saturday, with Casemiro's stoppage-time header canceling out Jorginho's opener. Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta provided his thoughts on the result. 

To being with, the Spaniard provided context as to why he believed this is a fixture that is difficult given the circumstances for his club. 

'It’s always a fixture that is hard. They were coming with confidence from their last result, we are having a crazy schedule where we are playing every three days so we have to make the most of it'

Marcus Rashford & Raheem Sterling
He continued on to praise the support his team received from the supporters at Stamford Bridge. 

'It was important from the fans as well that they recognized that they were behind us from the start to the end. So altogether, it’s what we require now in this period and hopefully, we can keep going.'

Azpilicueta finished by detailing his hope that the Blues will build on this result and kickstart their season. 

'The team is working hard, and hopefully, after the last two draws we can get the win against RB Salzburg and qualification for the next round.'

