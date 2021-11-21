Antonio Rudiger Reveals Chelsea Clean Sheet Makes Him Happier Than Goal vs Leicester

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has admitted that he is more happy with his sides clean sheet against Leicester City than his opening goal.

The German bagged his ninth Chelsea goal on Saturday, his fourth against Leicester, a remarkable record.

However, speaking to Chelsea's official club website after the match, Rudiger revealed that he was happier to keep a clean sheet.

Reflecting on the match, Rudiger said: "It is good to get myself on the scoresheet. It's nice.

"I take also as well the clean sheet. This is what makes me much, much happier. We came out with a strong mentality."

It was another sublime performance from the defender, whose current deal expires at the end of the season.

He has attracted interest from several top European clubs, most notably Real Madrid, but Chelsea are hoping that he will remain at the club.

Speaking about the contract situation, Thomas Tuchel has encouraged Rudiger to stay with the Blues.

“Everybody wants him to stay, this is pretty clear,” he said.



“Sometimes there is a delay in things but he knows what he has, playing for a fantastic club in a fantastic league, so we have a bit of patience and hopefully it happens.”

