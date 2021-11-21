Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Antonio Rudiger Reveals Chelsea Clean Sheet Makes Him Happier Than Goal vs Leicester

Author:

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has admitted that he is more happy with his sides clean sheet against Leicester City than his opening goal.

The German bagged his ninth Chelsea goal on Saturday, his fourth against Leicester, a remarkable record.

However, speaking to Chelsea's official club website after the match, Rudiger revealed that he was happier to keep a clean sheet.

imago1008115467h

Reflecting on the match, Rudiger said: "It is good to get myself on the scoresheet. It's nice. 

"I take also as well the clean sheet. This is what makes me much, much happier. We came out with a strong mentality."

It was another sublime performance from the defender, whose current deal expires at the end of the season.

Read More

imago1008115474h

He has attracted interest from several top European clubs, most notably Real Madrid, but Chelsea are hoping that he will remain at the club.

Speaking about the contract situation, Thomas Tuchel has encouraged Rudiger to stay with the Blues.

“Everybody wants him to stay, this is pretty clear,” he said.

“Sometimes there is a delay in things but he knows what he has, playing for a fantastic club in a fantastic league, so we have a bit of patience and hopefully it happens.”

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008115477h
Match Coverage

Antonio Rudiger Reveals Chelsea Clean Sheet Makes Him Happier Than Goal vs Leicester

45 seconds ago
imago1008116224h
News

Thomas Tuchel Admits Worries Over Chelsea's Two-Goal Lead vs Leicester as 'Anything Can Happen'

45 minutes ago
imago1008115304h
News

Thomas Tuchel Surprisingly Critical of Chelsea's Decision Making Despite 3-0 Victory Over Leicester City

1 hour ago
imago1008116225h
News

Chelsea Handed Boost as Jorginho Set to Feature vs Juventus Confirms Thomas Tuchel

44 minutes ago
imago1008116224h
News

'We Were Unlucky' - Thomas Tuchel On Chelsea's Offside Goals vs Leicester

10 hours ago
imago1008115921h
News

Antonio Rudiger Reveals Goal Against Leicester Was Planned

11 hours ago
imago1008115304h
News

Thomas Tuchel Encourages Chelsea to Keep Momentum Going Following Leicester City Victory

11 hours ago
imago1008116293h
News

Antonio Rudiger Felt 'Confident' Ahead Of Chelsea's 3-0 Victory Over Leicester

12 hours ago