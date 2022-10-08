Skip to main content
Armando Broja Reacts To His Debut Chelsea Goal vs Wolves

IMAGO / Action Plus

Armando Broja Reacts To His Debut Chelsea Goal vs Wolves

The striker has been waiting a very long time for this day.

Chelsea saw off Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, as they toppled them with a back-to-back 3-0 victory at Stamford Bridge, thanks to goals from Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and late substitute Armando Broja

The Albanian has finally been given the chance for senior football with his childhood club this season, and after five short appearances in the Premier League, he has opened his Chelsea account in style. 

The 21-year-old cut inside the Wolves penalty area before curling low and true into the bottom corner of Jose Sa's net, sealing it for the hosts and helping them climb up into fourth in the table. 

Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah vs Wolves

Chalobah more than excited for his teammate's debut goal. 

Talking to BBC Sport post-match, he said: "It's always a wait when they check for a possible offside. I was keeping my fingers crossed but I thought I had timed my run well.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Thanks to the fans for the support. It’s unreal, I’ve been waiting for my first goal. It's a surreal moment. I can't put it into words. Onto Tuesday now. It was a good performance.

"Everyone knows at one of the biggest clubs in the world there will be competition. It helps us all develop as players. We have a big squad; everyone is needed at all times."

Christian Pulisic vs Wolves

Pulisic also scored on his return to the starting line-up. 

Broja will now prepare for his side's trip to the San Siro on Tuesday and their return to the UEFA Champions League, as Graham Potter aims to earn his fourth consecutive three points. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Kai Havertz vs Wolves
Match Coverage

Match Report: Chelsea Breeze To A 3-0 Victory Over Wolves

By Melissa Edwards
Christian Pulisic vs Wolves (2-2)
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Confirmed Line-ups

By Melissa Edwards
Wolves Chelsea
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Team News

By Dylan McBennett
Alessandro Bastoni
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Monitoring Alessandro Bastoni As Josko Gvardiol Alternative

By Dylan McBennett
Tammy Abraham
Transfer News

Report: Tammy Abraham Speaks On Possibility Of Chelsea Return

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea wolves
Match Coverage

What Happened Last Time Chelsea Faced Wolverhampton Wanderers

By Connor Dossi-White
Matheus Nunes
Match Coverage

Sign One Player From Wolverhampton Wanderers: Matheus Nunes

By Melissa Edwards
Thiago Silva vs Wolves (2-2)
Match Coverage

Chelsea Predicted XI To Face Wolverhampton Wanderers

By Melissa Edwards