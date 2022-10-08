Armando Broja Reacts To His Debut Chelsea Goal vs Wolves
Chelsea saw off Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, as they toppled them with a back-to-back 3-0 victory at Stamford Bridge, thanks to goals from Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and late substitute Armando Broja.
The Albanian has finally been given the chance for senior football with his childhood club this season, and after five short appearances in the Premier League, he has opened his Chelsea account in style.
The 21-year-old cut inside the Wolves penalty area before curling low and true into the bottom corner of Jose Sa's net, sealing it for the hosts and helping them climb up into fourth in the table.
Talking to BBC Sport post-match, he said: "It's always a wait when they check for a possible offside. I was keeping my fingers crossed but I thought I had timed my run well.
"Thanks to the fans for the support. It’s unreal, I’ve been waiting for my first goal. It's a surreal moment. I can't put it into words. Onto Tuesday now. It was a good performance.
"Everyone knows at one of the biggest clubs in the world there will be competition. It helps us all develop as players. We have a big squad; everyone is needed at all times."
Broja will now prepare for his side's trip to the San Siro on Tuesday and their return to the UEFA Champions League, as Graham Potter aims to earn his fourth consecutive three points.
