Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.COMSubscribe
Search

Armenia Vs Scotland: How To Watch| UEFA Nations League| Catch Up On Chelsea Star

Armenia host Scotland in the fourth round of the UEFA Nations League group stages and aim to secure their second win of the tournament.

billy gilmour

Chelsea midfielder, Billy Gilmour, could feature after missing out on the starting lineup in the loss versus Northern Ireland last weekend.

The Blues exercised the option to extend the 21-year-old’s contract with the club for two more years, after he spent the 21/22 season on loan to Norwich City.

Billy Gilmour

Scotland will be hoping to take all three points to put them in a strong position for when they face group leaders Ukraine in September.

How and when to watch:

United Kingdom

For viewers in the UK, tune into Premier Sports 1

Kick-off time: 5:00pm

United States of America/ Canada

For viewers in the US, tune into Fox Sports 2

For Canadian viewers, tune into DAZN

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Eastern time kick-off time: 12:00pm

Pacific time kick-off time: 7:00am

Central time kick-off time: 11:00am

Armenia

For Armenian viewers, tune into Public TV Armenia/ Vivaro Media

Kick-off time: 8:00pm 

Read More Chelsea News

Report: Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Set to Hold Talks Over his Premier League Future

News: Danny Drinkwater Finally Released After Five Years At Chelsea

News: Chelsea Sign Five Time Champions League Winner Kadeisha Buchanan

Report: Brazilian Forward Richarlison Picks Chelsea In His Wish-List As He Looks To Depart From Everton

Report: Jules Kounde, Presnel Kimpembe, Matthijs De Ligt Join Chelsea's Defensive Shortlist

Report: Chelsea Willing To Listen To Offers for Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, and Timo Werner

Alexander-Arnold and James
News

Chelsea's Reece James Hits Back At Trent Alexander-Arnold Critics

By Owen Cummings16 hours ago
Gleison Bremer
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Planning To Fight For Serie A Defender Of The Year

By Melissa Edwards17 hours ago
Chelsea-FC-v-Zenit-St.-Petersburg-Group-H-UEFA-Champions-League-6-1
Features/Opinions

A Look At How Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Could Line Up Next Season

By Owen Cummings20 hours ago
Dembele cover
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea are Close to Signing France International Ousmane Dembele

By Finn Glowacki20 hours ago
Marcos Alonso
Transfer News

Report: Marcos Alonso Confirms He Wants To Leave Chelsea For European Giants

By Owen Cummings23 hours ago
Gilmour 1
News

News: Chelsea extend the contract of young Midfielder Billy Gilmour

By Finn GlowackiJun 13, 2022
Kova x Phillips
Match Coverage

France Vs Croatia : How To Watch| Live Stream| UEFA Nations League| See Chelsea Stars In Action

By Connor Dossi-WhiteJun 13, 2022
Pernille Harder of Chelsea during the The Women s FA Cup match at Wembley Stadium, London
News

Report: International Round-Up As Chelsea Women's Forward Sets Off Comeback In Friendly

By Melissa EdwardsJun 12, 2022