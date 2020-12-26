Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea: Blues handed third consecutive away defeat in Premier League

Chelsea fell to a third straight away defeat in the Premier League after losing 3-1 to Arsenal on Boxing Day at the Emirates.

Alexandre Lacazette gave Arsenal the lead in the 35th minute from the penalty spot.

Granit Xhaka doubled the hosts advantage on the stroke of half-time with an excellent free-kick.

Bukayo Saka extended the lead with a cross-shot which caught Edouard Mendy out.

(Photo by ANDREW BOYERS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Tammy Abraham pulled one back from close range in the 84th minute for the Blues.

----------

Arsenal started brightly and in the first minute, Gabriel Martenelli squandered a great chance wide after Hector Bellerin's cross from the right-hand side landed at the Brazilian's feet inside the box.

Christian Pulisic looked bright for the Blues in the first-half and Mason Mount nearly put Chelsea ahead in the 13th minute but the woodwork denied his effort from a free-kick.

(Photo by Andrew Boyers - Pool/Getty Images)

Pablo Mari was cautioned for a rash challenge on Mateo Kovacic after a superb flick past Xhaka on the edge of his own area, but Michael Olivier only deemed the foul to be a yellow.

Chelsea were given a huge let off after defensive errors from N'Golo Kante and Thiago Silva, but neither Emile Smith Rowe nor Martinelli could convert Bellerin's cut back to take advantage of the Blues' poor defending.

In the 35th minute though, Mikel Arteta's side deservedly went ahead. Kieran Tierney was adjudged to have been fouled by Reece James inside the box, and after a check from VAR, Alexandre Lacazette sent Edouard Mendy the wrong way to make it 1-0 to the Gunners.

(Photo by JULIAN FINNEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal pushed for a second and doubled their lead in the 44th minute through Xhaka. A sloppy foul by Kante on Bukayo Saka on the edge of the area, saw Xhaka produce a superb strike from the dead ball leaving Mendy with no chance.

(Photo by Andrew Boyers - Pool/Getty Images)

Frank Lampard saw enough at the break as Timo Werner and Mateo Kovacic were taken off for Callum Hudson-Odoi and Jorginho.

Hudson-Odoi almost produced an instant impact as two minutes into the second-half he produced an excellent cross towards Pulisic in the box, but Tierney headed away the danger.

11 minutes into the second-half and Saka added another for Arsenal. A freak goal as Saka looked to cross it but it looped over Mendy at the back post to extend the lead.

Martinelli tested Mendy on the hour mark with an acrobatic attempt but it was well saved.

(Photo by JULIAN FINNEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Martinelli had another chance four minutes later after Arsenal countered but Mendy got down well to keep the score to 3-0.

Kante was taken off in the 74th minute for Kai Havertz in the Blues' third and final change of the evening.

Mendy nearly handed Arsenal a fourth as he passed it straight into Lacazette's feet seven minutes from time, but the forward's effort was saved. Elneny was then denied by the woodwork from the resulting corner.

Six minutes from time and Tammy Abraham pulled pulled one back after converting from close range from Hudson-Odoi's cross, following a VAR check.

(Photo by Adrian Dennis - Pool/Getty Images)

Thiago Silva had a great chance to reduce the deficit to one in the 89th minute but he could only head wide.

Chelsea were awarded a penalty in the 90th minute as Kai Havertz was taken out but Jorginho missed the penalty after an awful strike at goal.

Lampard's side stay in sixth place for now and face an in-form Aston Villa side in less than 48 hours.

A Boxing Day to forget for the Blues in north London.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube