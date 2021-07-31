Arsenal vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly

Everything you need to know to watch the game.

Chelsea face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon in their third game of pre-season as they take part in the Mind Series mini tournament.

Thomas Tuchel's side have won their opening two matches of pre-season ahead of the 2021/22 campaign. They have seen off Peterborough United, and most recently Bournemouth after coming from behind to secure a 2-1 victory against the Cherries down on the south coast.

(Photo by Justin Parry / SPP/Sipa USA)

Now the Blues face their toughest test yet in their preparations with Arsenal and then Tottenham Hotspur rounding off their pre-season matches before they begin their season on August 11 against Villarreal in Belfast in the UEFA Super Cup.

Here are all the details that you need to tune in Arsenal versus Chelsea on Sunday 1 August:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 15:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00 EST

Pacific time: 07:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK and USA based supporters, the game will be available to watch via the Chelsea 5th Stand App and via the club's official website. It will cost £7.99 to watch the match, with some of the proceeds going towards the charity Mind.

