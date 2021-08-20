Arsenal vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Everything you need to know to watch the game.

Chelsea face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at the Emirates.

Thomas Tuchel's side got their 2021/22 league campaign off to the perfect start. A comfortable 3-0 win over Crystal Palace kicked the season off with a win.

Meanwhile their opponents Arsenal had contrasting fortune. Under the lights against new-boys Brentford, Mikel Arteta's men were beaten 2-0 by the Bees.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Arsenal versus Chelsea on Sunday 22 August:



Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 16:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:30 EST

Pacific time: 08:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on Sky Sports and via the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on NBCSN.

