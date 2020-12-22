Arsenal vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Arsenal in the Premier League on Boxing Day at the Emirates.

Frank Lampard's side currently sit fifth in the Premier League, while Arsenal are struggling down in 15th with just four league wins to their name this season.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Arsenal versus Chelsea on Saturday 26 December:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 17:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:30 EST

Pacific time: 09:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and via the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBCSN.

Referee: Michael Oliver

Full list of officials here.

