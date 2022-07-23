Arsenal vs Chelsea | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly | United States
Here is where to watch Chelsea's third pre-season game where they will be playing Premier League rivals Arsenal.
This will be Chelsea's final game in the United States pre-season tour and they will be hoping to end it on a bang.
Raheem Sterling played his first game for the Blues against Charlotte FC and fans are hoping to see the other new boy Kalidou Koulibaly.
Arsenal, who have also added some much-needed depth to their team, will be a much harder test for Tuchel's team.
This game will really show where Chelsea are currently at. So even though it's a friendly, it's still a big game.
It's also the last game for the USA fans so hopefully the Blues can put on a show and give the supporters what they came to see.
With all that in mind, here is where to watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea game which will be played at the Camping World Stadium.
Read More
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 01.00am BST, 24st July
United States of America
Eastern time 21:00pm ET, 23rd July
Pacific time: 20:00pm PT, 23rd July
Central time: 18:00pm CT, 23rd July
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be streamed on The 5th Stand & Chelseafc.com.
For international viewers, the game can be watched on Chelseafc.com.
For American supporters, the game will be shown on ESPN+
Read More Chelsea News
- ‘Number One Priority’ - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea Signing Raheem Sterling
- Report: Chelsea Transfer Target Nathan Ake Will Stay At Manchester City
- Thomas Tuchel Wanted Romelu Lukaku To Stay At Chelsea, The Striker Believes He Never Should Have Left Milan
- Report: Chelsea Decide Against The Signing Of Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo
- ‘Get Rid of Them’ - Pundit on Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic & Timo Werner’s Chelsea Future
- Thomas Tuchel Refuses To 'Point The Finger' At Ruben Loftus-Cheek And N'Golo Kante