Arsenal vs Chelsea | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly | United States

Here is where to watch Chelsea's third pre-season game where they will be playing Premier League rivals Arsenal.

This will be Chelsea's final game in the United States pre-season tour and they will be hoping to end it on a bang.

Raheem Sterling played his first game for the Blues against Charlotte FC and fans are hoping to see the other new boy Kalidou Koulibaly.

Arsenal, who have also added some much-needed depth to their team, will be a much harder test for Tuchel's team.

Arsenal Chelsea

This game will really show where Chelsea are currently at. So even though it's a friendly, it's still a big game.

It's also the last game for the USA fans so hopefully the Blues can put on a show and give the supporters what they came to see.

With all that in mind, here is where to watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea game which will be played at the Camping World Stadium.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 01.00am BST, 24st July

United States of America

Eastern time 21:00pm ET, 23rd July

Pacific time: 20:00pm PT, 23rd July

Central time: 18:00pm CT, 23rd July

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be streamed on The 5th Stand & Chelseafc.com.

For international viewers, the game can be watched on Chelseafc.com.

For American supporters, the game will be shown on ESPN+

