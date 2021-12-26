Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea: Jorginho & Romelu Lukaku Seal Turnaround to End Boxing Day Hoodoo

Chelsea came out 3-1 victors against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Boxing Day, a much needed win for Thomas Tuchel's side.

The hosts went ahead in freak circumstances during the first-half, Reece James heading Matthew Targett's cross past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea were back on level terms going into the break, scoring from the penalty spot after Matty Cash brought down Callum Hudson-Odoi

The Blues were completed the turnaround through substitute Romelu Lukaku, connecting with a Hudson-Odoi cross to head Chelsea into the lead on the 56th minute.

The points were sealed in the dying moments, Jorginho converting his second penalty after Lukaku was brought down.

Aston Villa created the most chances in the early stages, hitting the Blues on the counter-attack.

However, they failed to test Mendy as Ollie Watkins first broke, but could not find Danny Ings with a pass before Watkins went in on goal again but was denied by a fantastic Trevoh Chalobah block.

The Villains were ahead on the 28th minute in the unluckiest of circumstances for Chelsea. Targett's whipped ball in hits the head of James and flies over Mendy and into the Blues net.

Tuchel's side kept pushing forward and were awarded a penalty just five minutes later as Hudson-Odoi was brought down by Cash.

Jorginho stepped up from the spot to send Emiliano Martinez the wrong way and level the scoreline.

The Blues went in level at half-time despite upping their efforts towards the end of the first period.

Romelu Lukaku replaced Chalobah at half-time, with Christian Pulisic moving to play at right wing-back.

Just five minutes into the second-half and the Blues were forced into their second change, with Andreas Christensen replacing Thiago Silva.

Tuchel's side were ahead on the 56th minute through substitute Lukaku!

The Belgian did brilliantly to get ahead of his man in the box before connecting with a fantastic Hudson-Odoi cross to head past Martinez.

Chelsea should have doubled their lead on the 67th minute as Mason Mount sprang in on goal after a brilliant Jorginho pass, before taking the ball past Martinez. The Englishman's left-footed shot went just wide as Villa had several players back on the line to narrow down the angle.

The Blues withstood a lot of Aston Villa pressure, soaking up the Villains' attacks before taking control of the game in the last 10 minutes.

Hudson-Odoi should have put the game without doubt as Lukaku fed Mateo Kovacic, who found the Englishman in the box. However, the winger's shot was kept out by Martinez with a fantastic save.

Chelsea broke on the counter-attack into added time, with Hudson-Odoi releasing Lukaku, who powered through the Villa defence before being brought down by Ezri Konsa.

Jorginho stepped up from the spot once again, passing the ball into the Aston Villa net to seal all three points.

