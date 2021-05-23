Aston Villa 2-1 Chelsea: Blues Scrape Top Four Finish Despite Defeat

Chelsea clinched Champions League qualification despite a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League season.

Thomas Tuchel's lost at Villa Park, but defeat for Leicester City against Spurs saw the Blues hold onto fourth spot.

Bertrand Traore gave the hosts the lead against his former side in the 43rd minute, finding the top corner from Matt Targett's clever cross.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Anwar El Ghazi doubled the hosts' lead in the 52nd minute from the penalty.

Ben Chilwell pulled one back in the 70th minute, volleying Christian Pulisic's cross past Emi Martinez.

Mason Mount had the first chance of the game in the opening two minutes. Timo Werner cut it back for the midfielder, who chested and half-volleyed his effort, but struck the good chance well wide.

Chelsea continued to grow into the game after a slowish start as they looked to secure their top four spot. The pressure increased on the Blues as Leicester City took the lead against Spurs to move the Blues into fourth.

Both sides had half chance through Mount and Bertrand Traore, but both keepers made comfortable saves to keep the scores level.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Mount should've put Chelsea ahead in the 24th minute. Cesar Azpilicueta pulled it back in the box for the 22-year-old, but his composure was non-existent and he blazed his effort from close range over the bar.

Jack Grealish was playing on the fine line of picking up a booking after several fouls, and the hosts nearly took the lead in the 29th minute. Mateo Kovacic was dispossessed in midfield by John McGinn, but he could only curl wide.

Two minutes before half-time and Chelsea's Champions League hopes were hanging by a thread. Bertrand Traore found himself free and managed to divert Matt Targett's ball into the top corner past Edouard Mendy.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea were forced into a half-time change as Kepa Arrizabalaga replaced Edouard Mendy.

Christian Pulisic had a chance to level the game two minutes into the second half. Timo Werner played it into the box, but the American scuffed his effort goalwards and is was blocked by Targett.

Villa doubled their lead in the 52nd minute after Jorginho fouled Traore in the box. Anwar El Ghazi stepped up and placed it past Kepa.

Mount was close to pulling one back as Emi Martinez was left stood still but his effort sailed just wide.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Werner had the ball in the back of the net in the 59th minute but it was ruled out for offside, with Cesar Azpilicueta the one ahead of play.

Hakim Ziyech was Chelsea's first change on the hour mark. Tuchel looked to the Moroccan, bringing Jorginho off. Kai Havertz shortly followed as Kovacic was taken on.

Havertz should've half the deficit in the 68th minute as Chilwell's cross looped to the back post, but the German shinned over from three yards out.

Chilwell did pull one back in the 70th minute as he converted at the back post from Christian Pulisic's cross to make it 2-1 with 20 minutes to play.

Chelsea thought they should've had a handball as Havertz's goal-bound shot appeared to be stopped and handled by Tyrone Mings, but nothing was given.

Chilwell went close to getting his and Chelsea's second in the 87th minute but the wing-back's effort at the back post was well saved by Martinez.

Cesar Azpilicueta was shown a red card in the 88th minute for swinging an arm into Grealish after being fouled initially by the England international.

Chelsea couldn't find a leveller but their Champions League hopes were saved thanks to their London counterparts Tottenham, who saw off Leicester, which meant Chelsea finished the 2020/21 Premier League season in fourth.

A disappointing last day performance for the Blues ahead of the Champions League final on May 29. Tuchel will not accept that in Porto, and Manchester City won't let the Blues off the hook with another Villa like performance.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube