Aston Villa v Chelsea: Confirmed Line-ups in The Premier League

Chelsea return back to domestic action today as they travel to Aston Villa on the back of a successful trip to San Siro, which saw them topple AC Milan 2-0 and take them top of their UEFA Champions League group.

Graham Potter's side aim to make it five wins in a row across all competitions and keep their position above Manchester United in the table, who sit a point behind them in fifth.

The Blues will be without Reece James after the right-back picked up a knee injury in Italy and is expected to be MIA for up to two months. The likes of Wesley Fofana, N'Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech are all still unavailable for selection.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

There is room for both Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell as they fill in for the absent James, with Kai Havertz and Ruben Loftus-Cheek both returning to the starting XI.

Here are the confirmed line-ups.

Aston Villa

Emi Martinez

Matty Cash Ezri Konsa Tyrone Mings Ashley Young

John McGinn Douglas Luiz Jacob Ramsey

Danny Ings Ollie Watkins Leon Bailey

Substitutes: Morgan Sanson, Emiliano Buendia, Calum Chambers, Marvelous Nakaamba, Jan Bednarek, Robin Olsen (GK), Leander Dendoncker, Philipe Coutinho, Lamare Bogarde

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz

Ben Chilwell Mason Mount Mateo Kovacic Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Trevoh Chalobah Thiago Silva Marc Cucurella

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Substitutes: Christian Pulisic, Jorginho, Marcus Bettinelli, Edouard Mendy (GK), Armando Broja, Denis Zakaria, Conor Gallagher, Cesar Azpilicueta, Carney Chukwuemeka, Kalidou Koulibaly

Read More Chelsea Stories